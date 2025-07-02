VJ Edgecombe wants to develop point-guard skills — and ‘every little aspect of my game’ — with Sixers’ summer-league team

VJ Edgecombe settled into a chair in the corner of the 76ers’ practice court and acknowledged he was a bit fatigued.

“First time on the court in a couple days,” he said.

Blame the post-draft hoopla. It has been less than a week since Edgecombe was drafted by the Sixers with the third pick in the first round, so far the highlight of an otherwise quiet start to the offseason transaction cycle. Tuesday marked the electric guard’s first formal practice with the summer league team, in preparation for its stints in Salt Lake City from July 5-8 and Las Vegas from July 10-20.

“It might be just a small preview of what’s going to happen throughout the season,” Edgecombe said following the workout. “But I’m excited to be here.”

Another potential reason for Edgecombe’s fatigue is the fast pace the Sixers want to play during the summer, coach T.J. DiLeo said. That should naturally give Edgecombe opportunities to play point guard and off the ball, where his cutting and spot-up shooting can be dangerous, DiLeo added.

Edgecombe said he hopes to use these summer-league games to work on initiating offense. That will be especially important on this roster, following Tuesday’s news that Jared McCain will not participate while continuing to rehab following meniscus surgery. McCain, who was an early Rookie of the Year contender before his knee injury, has been doing on-court individual work for weeks and was present at Tuesday’s practice.

Edgecombe also continued to run down a growing list of summer priorities: finishing, playmaking, ballhandling.

“Every little aspect of my game, to be honest,” he said.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder added he feels “super comfortable” with his jumper after improving his shooting percentage during his one season at Baylor. And since Edgecombe’s college stint ended, he said he has been working on it “literally every day.”

Unsurprisingly, Edgecombe’s eye-popping athleticism has already surfaced on both ends of the floor, DiLeo said. And in transition. And, as new teammate Hunter Sallis said, in “how he moves, the way he walks.”

“You can see him, just in certain drills,” Sallis added, “just go explode and dunk something.”

Introducing T.J. DiLeo

DiLeo thought he might need to introduce himself.

“I’m T.J., for you guys that don’t know me,” he told the group of assembled reporters as he began his first media session as the Summer Sixers’ head coach.

This is an impressive step for DiLeo, who, like his young players, receives an opportunity to develop in an expanded coaching role.

He began as an intern in the organization in 2021 and has worked his way up the coaching staff, including through the transition from Doc Rivers to Nick Nurse. As a player development coach, DiLeo works with select Sixers individually before games and outside of team practice sessions. One of his more recent responsibilities was getting Quentin Grimes up to speed after he was traded to the Sixers at the deadline.

DiLeo also has pedigree, as the son of former Sixers coach and front-office executive Tony DiLeo. T.J. played college basketball at Temple from 2008-13 and professionally overseas before transitioning to coaching.

Tuesday’s first practice already provided teaching moments for DiLeo, particularly in an environment with a quickly assembled roster. He took advice to coach the drill first, and then the basketball.

Still, DiLeo said, “sometimes you’ve got to slow down a little bit and really explain stuff.”

Sallis signs two-way deal

The Sixers announced Tuesday that Sallis has signed a two-way contract and will play for the summer league team.

The 6-5 guard out of Wake Forest (by way of Gonzaga) said after practice that he aims to flash his defensive ability this month. And that he can become a more consistent shooter, which “goes a long way with any team in this league.”

Sallis’ three-point percentage dipped from 40.5% as a junior to 27.7% as a senior, which he attributed to handling the ball more frequently in his final college season.

Big man Alex Reese also remains on a two-way contract for the Sixers and is on the summer league roster.