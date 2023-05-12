The teams atop the NBA title odds board have been playing a bit of musical chairs over the last few days.

The Sixers found themselves in the first chair late Tuesday night after taking a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics. They had just played their most harmonious basketball yet and, and looked poised to finally exorcise their second-round demons. A series with a lesser opponent would be next, and a trip to the NBA Finals pretty likely.

One sportsbook made the Sixers slight favorites.

For parts of Thursday, those odds looked fairly priced. Then the Sixers missed way too many jump shots and blew an opportunity in front of a home crowd that was asking to be detonated.

Their 95-86 loss sent the series to a seventh game back in Boston, where the Sixers will again be big underdogs.

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 7 odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Boston -7.5

Moneyline: Boston -300; Philadelphia +240

Total: 202.5 points

Does that number look familiar? It should. The Celtics were 7.5-point favorites in Tuesday night’s Game 5 in Boston.

The Sixers dominated that game, so it’s not like seven or eight points is some insurmountable point spread.

However, in the games the Celtics have won, they have covered quite easily.

Sixers fans should have some reason for optimism. Yes, their team rolled in Game 5. But despite the home loss Thursday night, the Sixers got a lot of shots they wanted. They just didn’t make them, and Boston — more specifically, Jayson Tatum — hit some tough shots late in the game.

NBA Finals odds

So where do the Sixers stand now, after blowing Game 6? At BetMGM Friday morning, the Sixers were fourth on the odds board (there are seven teams still standing) at +800.

The Celtics were title favorites at +185 ahead of the Nuggets at +225.

It’s hard to argue against that being the likely championship matchup. But things tend to change quickly when we get to the win-or-go-home portion of a series.

