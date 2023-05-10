Skip to content
Sixers
Sixers now NBA title favorites, according to at least one sportsbook

After beating Boston in a crucial Game 5, the 76ers now have the shortest NBA title odds at FanDuel.

Sixers center Joel Embiid celebrates in the fourth quarter with teammate guard James Harden.
Sixers center Joel Embiid celebrates in the fourth quarter with teammate guard James Harden.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Jeff Neiburg
How critical was the Sixers’ Game 5 win in Boston?

It was convincing enough that they now have the shortest odds to win the NBA Finals, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel made the Sixers +280 favorites after Tuesday night’s game in Boston went final. The Sixers were just ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (+370) on the odds board.

Odds as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Subject to change.

NBA Finals odds at FanDuel (before Suns-Nuggets game result)

  1. Sixers +280

  2. Lakers +370

  3. Nuggets +400

  4. Celtics +450

  5. Suns +600

  6. Warriors +1500

  7. Heat +1500

  8. Knicks +8500

It has been quite a remarkable two-game turnaround for the Sixers, who as of Sunday morning had the longest odds of the four teams trailing 2-1 in their second-round series’ to just reach the third round.

At the time, the Celtics were the NBA title favorite. Now, Boston heads back to Philadelphia needing to win Game 6 on the road to force a seventh game in Boston.

What’s clear is that whichever team emerges from the Sixers-Celtics series is going to be heavy favorites to advance out of the Eastern Conference with eighth-seeded Miami likely on deck in the next round. The Heat have a 3-1 lead but have the same odds as the Warriors, who trail their series with the Lakers, 3-1, to hoist a championship trophy.

What about the other sportsbooks?

While FanDuel was one of the only major sportsbooks to have the Sixers as outright favorites, others — like DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM — had the Sixers and Lakers with the same odds, anywhere from +300 to +350.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of the Sixers squad against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers? Who wouldn’t sign up for that?

Sixers-Celtics odds

The Sixers, obviously, are now favored for the first time to get past the Celtics.

FanDuel priced the Sixers at -196 to win the second-round series, and Boston was at +164 in the moments after Game 5.

As for Game 6, FanDuel opened the line at Celtics -1.5 points, meaning the Sixers are a small home underdog.

