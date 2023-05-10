Sixers now NBA title favorites, according to at least one sportsbook

How critical was the Sixers’ Game 5 win in Boston?

It was convincing enough that they now have the shortest odds to win the NBA Finals, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel made the Sixers +280 favorites after Tuesday night’s game in Boston went final. The Sixers were just ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (+370) on the odds board.

Odds as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Subject to change.

NBA Finals odds at FanDuel (before Suns-Nuggets game result)

Sixers +280 Lakers +370 Nuggets +400 Celtics +450 Suns +600 Warriors +1500 Heat +1500 Knicks +8500

It has been quite a remarkable two-game turnaround for the Sixers, who as of Sunday morning had the longest odds of the four teams trailing 2-1 in their second-round series’ to just reach the third round.

At the time, the Celtics were the NBA title favorite. Now, Boston heads back to Philadelphia needing to win Game 6 on the road to force a seventh game in Boston.

What’s clear is that whichever team emerges from the Sixers-Celtics series is going to be heavy favorites to advance out of the Eastern Conference with eighth-seeded Miami likely on deck in the next round. The Heat have a 3-1 lead but have the same odds as the Warriors, who trail their series with the Lakers, 3-1, to hoist a championship trophy.

What about the other sportsbooks?

While FanDuel was one of the only major sportsbooks to have the Sixers as outright favorites, others — like DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM — had the Sixers and Lakers with the same odds, anywhere from +300 to +350.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of the Sixers squad against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers? Who wouldn’t sign up for that?

Sixers-Celtics odds

The Sixers, obviously, are now favored for the first time to get past the Celtics.

FanDuel priced the Sixers at -196 to win the second-round series, and Boston was at +164 in the moments after Game 5.

As for Game 6, FanDuel opened the line at Celtics -1.5 points, meaning the Sixers are a small home underdog.