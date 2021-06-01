The Sixers were so dominant through the first three games that the Wizards didn’t experience a three-possession lead until Game 4. Washington took advantage of the wounded Sixers, and now there will be more basketball.

After Joel Embiid left with an injury, Sixers and their fans experienced their most pressure this postseason. The rise of players like Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz in Game 4 was one of the biggest surprises. Some fans have been hoping for more Maxey playing time, and they were rewarded.

Here are some social media reactions from Game 4 of Sixers-Wizards.

Simmons and free throws

TNT analyst Reggie Miller said early in Game 4 that Ben Simmons’ free-throw shooting would eventually be much more of a factor in future playoff rounds. If the Sixers do move on, Monday was the best example of what could be a nail-biting experience for fans throughout the playoffs.

Remember the Hack-A-Shaq fouling strategy? The Wizards pulled out a Hack-A-Ben on Monday.

Another fan gets arrested

Another day, another fan incident. The return of fans has brought lots of joy, but it’s also been a painful reminder of some of the ugly parts of the game.

A fan at Capital One Arena ran onto the court during the Sixers-Wizards game. The TNT telecast quickly cut from the incident, but videos circulated on the internet of the fan raising his hand in celebration as he was arrested and taken away by security.

Embiid factor

Joel Embiid appeared on his way to another dominant game when he forced the Wizards’ first- and second-string centers to the bench with foul trouble in the first quarter. The All-Star center left the game after a hard fall and was ruled out with right knee soreness.

The Wizards played their best basketball of the series with Embiid out, and now people are wondering about the potential timeline of Embiid’s injury.

