Sixers vs. Wizards takeaways: Joel Embiid’s bully ball; De’Anthony Melton on equal level with Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid bullies the Washington Wizards.

The 76ers are fun to watch when they’re pushing tempo and sharing the ball. And De’Anthony Melton has split third-scoring option duties with Tobias Harris.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 146-101 victory over the Wizards on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid dominance

Embiid had torched the Wizards for 48 and 50 points in this season’s previous two meetings. He also averaged 30.4 points in his career against the Wizards (3-19) heading into Monday night.

So it wasn’t surprising that he scored 34 points in just three quarters of action in what was his eighth straight 30-point game. Seventeen of the reigning MVP’s points came in the third quarter on 7-for-7 shooting. Embiid also finished with 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Wizards never had a chance to stop him with starting center Daniel Gafford sidelined with a bruised right hip. Former Sixer Mike Muscala, at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, had the misfortune of guarding the 7-2, 280-pound Embiid.

The six-time All-Star played uptempo and complementary basketball while providing rim protection. He checked out of the game for good with the Sixers leading 105-65 with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Fun to watch

Embiid wasn’t the only Sixer with big games against the Wizards.

Tyrese Maxey (24 points), Harris (10) and reserves Marcus Morris Jr. (12), Patrick Beverley (12) and Danuel House Jr. (10) were the other double-digit scorers. All 15 active players scored at least two points, and nine players made a three-pointer.

“I think we became more of a ball movement team and just finding guys angles and finding guys easier shots,” Melton said. “Down the stretch, it’s going to be tough. In the playoffs, it’s going to be tough. So now, it’s just finding our ball movement and our chemistry.”

On this night, that led to the Sixers having some noteworthy accomplishments.

They made 9-of-15 three-pointers in the first quarter. That is tied for the franchise’s most made threes in a single quarter since at least the 1997-98 season. The Sixers also had a commanding 43-27 advantage after one quarter. It was their most points in a first quarter since 44 against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 2, 2019.

And they matched their season high for points in a first half with 75. They also scored 75 points in the first half against the Wizards on Nov. 6.

“I think that doesn’t happen until we play defense,” Beverley said of sharing the ball. “I think everything is predicated on defense and rebounding. If we defended well, and rebounded well, we usually won the game. And that’s led to the easy offense, the early offense, the three obviously. … Tonight, I think everything was predicated off our defense.”

The Sixers scored 31 points off Washington’s 22 turnovers. They also had a slight 47-44 rebounding edge.

Harris and Melton

At the start of the season, Harris was the Sixers’ unquestioned third option. However, he and Melton averaged 16.1 points in the 14 games heading into Monday’s matchup.

Melton, however, did it while shooting 44.7% on 11.5 attempts per game. Meanwhile, Harris was shooting 47.4% on 13.6 attempts. Harris’ 10 points against the Wizards came on 2-for-5 shooting.

Melton had five points while struggling through 2-of-11 shooting, but he was aggressive.

» READ MORE: Who was harder to play with, James Harden or Ben Simmons? Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid weigh in.

“When Nick Nurse first got there, just talking to him and staff,” Melton said, “and them just telling me to be more aggressive and they’re going to need me more this year. And a lot is going to rely on me, too. So I just try to step up to the plate.”

Harris is averaging 16.9 points, and Melton 12.8 this season.