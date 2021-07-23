Villanova standout Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and former Wisconsin star Nigel Hayes have workouts scheduled with the 76ers, according to sources.

Hayes, 26, is partaking in Friday’s free-agent workout at the Sixers practice facility in Camden. Robinson-Earl will participate in the team’s predraft workout at the facility on Saturday.

The Sixers have a first-round pick (No. 28) and a second-round selection (50) in Thursday’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Robinson-Earl is projected to be drafted in the second round. He was the co-Big East player of the year while averaging 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds this season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-9, 242-pounder started all 56 Villanova games the last two seasons, averaging 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Robinson-Earl, 20, is a fundamentally sound and versatile big man who can play inside and outside. However, he’ll need to be a more consistent shooter on the next level. Robinson-Earl is also a good defender despite lacking superior athleticism.

But he’s a winning player who is expected to be a solid addition to an NBA roster.

Hayes went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2017 after averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as a senior.

The 6-8, 227-pound forward played for the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G-League affiliate of the New York Knicks, during the 2017-18 season. He had 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers that season. Hayes followed that up with two 10-day deals with the Toronto Raptors before being re-assigned to Westchester. The Sacramento Kings signed him for the final two weeks of the season on March 31, 2018.

Hayes played for Galatasaray of the Turkish Basketball Super League during the 2018-19 season. Then he played for Žalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League the last two seasons.