Here’s how to watch Joel Embiid and Team USA at the Paris Olympics — and before they leave

Joel Embiid and Team USA are preparing to defend their 2021 gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The team is a who’s who of NBA stars, with legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry competing alongside some of the league’s bright young talent like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Paris Olympics will also be Embiid’s first international competition, after he officially chose to play for team USA internationally in October 2023 over Cameroon and France.

Team USA has been together in Las Vegas for training camp the past few days, and their first pre-Olympic exhibition game is Wednesday, July 10 in Vegas. Here’s what you need to know about the Olympic team and how to watch them ...

USA Basketball men’s pre-Olympic schedule

Team USA will play five pre-tournament games, in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London, before heading to Paris for the Olympics. Here’s the full schedule (all times ET):

Wednesday, July 10: vs. Canada in Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. (FS1) Monday, July 15: vs. Australia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, noon (FS1) Wednesday, July 17: vs. Serbia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, noon (FS1) Saturday, July 20: vs. South Sudan in London, 3 p.m. (Fox29) Monday, July 22: vs. Germany in London, 3 p.m. (Fox29)

USA Basketball men’s Olympic schedule

Group games

Embiid and the rest of the U.S. team will be in Lille, France, for the group stages. Serbia (featuring reigning MVP Nikola Jokic), South Sudan, and Puerto Rico are in Group C with Team USA.

Sunday, July 28: vs. Serbia in Lille, 11:15 a.m. (NBC10) Wednesday, July 31: vs. South Sudan in Lille, 3 p.m. (USA Network) Saturday, Aug. 3: vs. Puerto Rico in Lille, 11:15 a.m. (NBC10)

Knockout rounds

The later knockout and medal rounds will be played in Bercy Arena in Paris.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Quarterfinal in Paris, time TBD (USA Network) Thursday, Aug. 8: Semifinal in Paris, 11:30 a.m. or 3 p.m. (USA Network) Saturday, Aug. 10: Gold medal game in Paris, 3:30 p.m. (NBC10) or bronze medal game in Paris, 5 a.m. (USA Network)

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers responds to a question from a reporter during training camp on Saturday, July 6. Read more Steve Marcus / AP

How to watch Team USA men’s basketball

The pre-tournament games will air on FOX, split between FS1 and FOX.

All the Olympic matches will air for free with pay-TV provider authentication at NBCOlympics.com, or via subscription on Peacock. The gold medal game and two group stage matches will air on NBC, and other matchups will air on USA Network.

Team USA roster

Big roster news for Team USA dropped just ahead of the team’s first scrimmage against Canada on Wednesday. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out due to injury, and will be replaced by Celtics forward Derrick White. Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Kevin Durant return from the gold medal-winning roster at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s the full group competing for gold in Paris: