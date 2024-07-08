Joel Embiid is expected to play more in the low post for Team USA, coach Steve Kerr says

LAS VEGAS — Joel Embiid’s offensive focus in recent seasons has been moving his game out to the area near the free-throw line, where he can operate with the ball in his hands and make plays for teammates with a more complete vision of the court.

The results have been exceptional: back-to-back scoring titles, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player award, and new career marks in assists. But with Team USA, coach Steve Kerr anticipates Embiid playing more in the low post than in the NBA.

That’s because of the size the U.S. will face during the Olympics in Paris, from France’s Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, to Serbia’s Nikola Jokic. There are also looser basket interference rules in FIBA competition, allowing players to touch the ball off the rim even if it is still in the imaginary cylinder. On the opposite end of the floor, there is no defensive three-second violation.

“His physicality and his ability to score [down low] in the FIBA game should be really good,” Kerr said of Embiid following Monday’s practice at UNLV. Kerr added that Embiid is a “great passer” from that area of the floor.

Embiid said his on-court mindset will remain unchanged: “Still be dominant.”

Through three practices — including scrimmages against USA Basketball’s Select Team Sunday and Monday — Embiid said his left knee that underwent surgery in early February feels “pretty good.” He also can blink his left eye again, a sign that the Bell’s palsy he was dealing with during the playoffs has dissipated.

“Just got to ramp up slowly,” Embiid said. “Not do too much, as exciting as it is.”

Team USA’s first real test arrives Wednesday, when it faces a Canadian squad in an exhibition (10:30 p.m., FS1). Canada is peppered with NBA talent such as 2024 NBA MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and Dillon Brooks. The Americans, however, boast a star-studded roster headlined by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant. They are all now on a fast track to gain on-court chemistry.

“When you’re playing with some of the great players of all time, you’ve got to adjust,” Embiid said. “You’ve got to learn how to play. But those guys, everybody has a high basketball IQ, so it’s easy.”

One player thrilled to share the court with Embiid? Jayson Tatum, who missed the first two days of practice in Las Vegas for personal reasons. Though Embiid’s Sixers and Tatum’s Boston Celtics are rivals, they are friends off the court because they share personal trainer Drew Hanlen.

“That’s the fun part [of Team USA],” Tatum said. “You get to be on the same team and be with all these guys … that you’ve been battling and fighting.”