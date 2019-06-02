Terence Davis, a former combo guard at Ole Miss, will participate in the 76ers pre-draft workout on Monday at their practice facility in Camden.
He will join Lu Dort (Arizona State), Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T), Naz Reid (LSU), Zach Hankins (Xavier) and Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) in the workout.
The Sixers have the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections – 33, 34, 42 and 54 – in the June 20 NBA draft at the Barclays Center.
Davis’ draft range is the late 50s of the 60-player draft to being undrafted. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder can create his own shot and is athletic. However, he needs to be more consistent with his jumper and committing on the defensive end.
Davis averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 37.1 percent this past season as a senior. He was a second-team all-SEC selection.
Hankins, a 6-11 center, came to Xavier as a graduate transfer from Division-II Ferris State. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Meanwhile, Mathews, a 6-7 guard, averaged 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a senior this past season. He was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year.
Harris, 6-6 swingman, is the younger brother of Sixers soon-to-be free agent power forward Tobias Harris. Terry Harris averaged 8.1 points and shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers this past season at A&T.
Reid and Dort are the headliners of the workout. They could go anywhere from late in the first round or in the second round.
Reid, all-SEC Freshman Team selection, has the ability to be a stretch-five in the NBA. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder shot 33.3 percent on three-pointers during his lone season in college. Dort, a 6-4 guard, can defend multiple positions. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and garnered second-team all-conference honors and was named to the All-Defense team.