Tobias Harris thrived while feeling his 76ers’ teammates energy. Ben Simmons overcame a mental hurdle. And Paul Reed was extremely active.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during the Sixers’ 115-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Thriving off great energy

The Sixers’ energy enabled them to take over the game in the second half. And that energy motivated Harris to score 18 of his game-high 24 points during that time.

“I just felt the energy of my teammates of wanting to get me going and wanting me to take over and be aggressive and get to my spots out there,” he said. “I felt like the whole group did a great job defensively of being able to create some turnovers and allow us to get out in transition.”

» READ MORE: Shorthanded Sixers do the unthinkable to Ben Simmons and the Nets — win, 115-106

The Sixers forced 15 turnovers with seven coming after intermission. They also did a solid job of moving the ball and getting good looks in the half-court.

“It’s contagious,” Harris said. “When the ball moves like that and touches, some possessions, everybody’s hands, it allows guys to get more into a flow out there and have more confidence in letting the ball go and shooting it like they know how to do it.”

Simmons overcomes mental hurdle

This was a good game for Simmons is regards to playing in a hostile environment.

As expected, the Sixers fans repeatedly booed the former Sixer in what was his first game back playing in Philadelphia to face his former team. Simmons finished with 11 points, a game-high 11 assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

“For me, I feel like I’m in a good place,” said Simmons, who had been dealing with mental health issues. “For me to come in here and play basketball, I’m happy. I’m doing what I love. So to be out there and have that experience was amazing. Obviously, it wasn’t the result that we wanted. It’s frustrating to lose a game like that.

“But I think it was a good step forward.”

» READ MORE: Ben Simmons explains why he hasn’t spoken to Joel Embiid since leaving Sixers: ‘You’re not cool with everybody’

Simmons thinks he’ll continue to get heckled by Sixers fans in Philly. But he said Tuesday’s experience was one step in the right direction for him as a player.

Reed’s impact

Reed finished with season highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds - five offensive - along with three steals and two blocks. He also had a game-best plus-21 in 31 minutes. This performance marked his second career double-double.

“He was active tonight,” De’Anthony Melton said. “I think that’s what we need him to do on both ends of the floor, getting offensive rebounds, getting in transition, clearing stuff up, setting screens, rolling.

“You know he was great tonight for us.”

Best performance: This goes to Reed, who also made 7 of 9 shots.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Nets guard Joe Harris. Harris finished with three points on 1-for-8 shooting. He also was a game-worst minus-16.