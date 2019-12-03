Best of the best: The Sixers are now 10-0 at home. Al Horford, who scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, said that the Sixers fans “bring it every night." The players and coach Brett Brown have continually lauded the crowd for their home success. Of course, the players have something to do with it, but playing at the Wells Fargo Center is a challenging task for any Sixers opponent.