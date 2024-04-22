Sources: Tyrese Maxey will play in Sixers-Knicks Game 2 after missing shootaround with illness

NEW YORK — Tyrese Maxey is expected to play in the Game 2 matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, according to multiple sources.

The 76ers’ All-Star guard worked on the court around 5:50 p.m. for the 7:30 game. Asked if he was going to play, Maxey said, “I hope so!” Soon after, he took the padded tights he wears during games out of his locker and walked into an adjacent room to prepare to hit the court.

Afterward, three sources said they expected the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder to play. This comes after he was listed as questionable for most of the day and missed Monday morning’s shootaround with an illness. Coach Nick Nurse said he learned of Maxey’s illness during the morning video session.

The 23-year-old’s presence should give the Sixers a boost in a key game in the best-of-seven first-round series. A victory would knot the series at 1-1 heading into Thursday’s Game 3 contest at the Wells Fargo Center.

Maxey finished the Sixers’ 111-104 loss in Game 1 with a game-high 33 points along with four assists and two blocks. He averaged career highs of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1 steal this season.