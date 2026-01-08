The Union re-sign Alejandro Bedoya for another year

Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, and Tai Baribo are all gone from the Union, and we’ll find out one of these days if Mikael Uhre is officially gone, too.

But the club has re-signed another longtime veteran, Alejandro Bedoya, to the latest in a series of one-year deals. The midfielder and longtime captain will turn 39 in April.

As in the last two seasons, Bedoya’s contract will have special status, with a role in the team’s front office.

“Alejandro’s impact on our organization continues to be invaluable, both on and off the field,” Union manager Bradley Carnell said in a statement. “While he remains an important contributor as a player, his leadership and insights in his player development and front office roles are especially beneficial. His experience and deep understanding of our system make him a steady presence and trusted mentor for our younger players, while his work behind the scenes continues to strengthen our culture.”

The Union will open their preseason next week in Chester, then head to Marbella, Spain for a couple of weeks. They’ll return here for some time off, then go to Clearwater, Fla., for their annual stay down the road from the Phillies’ spring training complex.

They will then fly from Clearwater to Trinidad for their first game of the year, at Defence Force FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Feb. 18.

