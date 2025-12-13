Report: Union nearing deal to trade defender Jakob Glesnes to Los Angeles Galaxy

A day after reports surfaced that the Union received a massive offer for Tai Baribo from Eastern Conference rival D.C. United, the club is reportedly on the verge of moving another one of its stars, this time to Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Galaxy are nearing a deal to acquire Jakob Glesnes from the Union. According to The Athletic, the Galaxy are sending the Union $1 million in general allocation money for Glesnes, who won the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2022.

Glesnes was the cornerstone of the Union’s backline this season, pairing with breakout star Olwethu Makhanya to lead the league’s stingiest defense. The Union conceded 35 goals, fewest in MLS, on their way to winning the 2025 Supporters’ Shield. Glesnes signed a contract extension in August, guaranteeing his deal through 2027, with an option for 2028.

The Norwegian center back joined the Union from Norway’s Strømsgodset in 2020. Glesnes, 31, made 209 starts across all competitions in six seasons with the Union. He has been an MLS All-Star in each of the last three seasons and finished second in the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year vote behind Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon.

While negotiations between the Union and the Galaxy are complete, the Galaxy and Glesnes are still in talks, according to the Athletic. The outlet also reported that the deal between the two teams includes add-on bonuses based on Glesnes’ performance for the Galaxy.

The Union have been active in the transfer market after they were knocked out of the playoffs by New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With sporting director Ernst Tanner still on administrative leave while he’s investigated for alleged misconduct by the league, the Union have signed forward Ezekiel Alladoh for a club-record $4.5 million fee. They also are in the process of sending last season’s leading goal scorer, Baribo, to D.C. for $4 million, as reported by the Athletic on Friday.

The Galaxy finished second-to-last in the Western Conference last season, but are only a season removed from winning the MLS Cup. Glesnes would be a key piece for a team looking to bounce back from a down year. The Union are not scheduled to face the Galaxy in the 2026 regular season.

The Union will begin their 2026 campaign with a match against Defense Force FC of Trinidad & Tobago in Concacaf Champions Cup play on Feb. 18 in Trinidad, with a return leg set for Feb. 26 in Chester. The club’s MLS season begins on Feb. 21 with a match at D.C. United. It will open its home schedule on March 1 against New York City FC.