MLS awards Union’s Alejandro Bedoya another honor for his humanitarian work

It hasn’t been the easiest time lately for Alejandro Bedoya, between the Union’s elimination from the playoffs and the uncertainty around whether he’ll be cast off this winter.

But on Thursday, the longtime Union midfielder and captain got a respite from all that. Major League Soccer announced he won this year’s Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, the league’s top honor for players’ humanitarian work.

The award comes with a $100,000 donation by Audi to a nonprofit organization of the player’s choice. Bedoya’s pick is the Philadelphia Equity Alliance, which he works with, along with the Philadelphia Foundation, on anti-poverty initiatives.

MLS’s announcement particularly cited the group’s efforts “to work towards reducing poverty and promoting inclusive and resilient economic growth by advancing collaborative solutions around educational equity, community safety, and growing Black and Brown jobs and businesses.”

“I’m proud to receive this coveted award and to be recognized for my efforts to help drive positive change in the Philadelphia community, a cause that is of great importance to me,” Bedoya said in a statement. “I’m honored to be in the company of the other finalists for this award as well as all players who use their platforms to prioritize driving progress in their communities. We are all making a difference in the areas that mean so much to us.”

It’s the second year in a row that Bedoya has won a national award from MLS for his off-the-field work. Last year, he was named the league’s Humanitarian of the Year for his many years of campaigning against gun violence, including a demonstration at a game in May 2022 after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

As Union manager Jim Curtin put it last year: “People do listen when Ale Bedoya speaks. They listen to pro athletes — whether that’s right or wrong, it’s not for me to decide, but I wish more people in positions of power listened more than the fans do, and made real changes.”

The other finalists for the award were Columbus Crew star Darlington Nagbe and Nashville SC’s Taylor Washington, a 2016 Union draft pick. They were chosen by a committee of current players, team staffers, and media.

Bedoya will officially receive the donation at the MLS Cup final on Dec. 9, which will be hosted by either FC Cincinnati — the team that knocked the Union out — or the Columbus Crew.

The 36-year-old might know something about his future by then, because the Union’s end-of-year roster decisions are due by the end of this week. He’s out of contract, and while sporting director Ernst Tanner has signaled he’ll let Bedoya go, Tanner is facing a loud campaign from players and Curtin to change direction.

