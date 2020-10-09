If you think a FIFA window means fewer big games to watch, that’s not the case this weekend. The UEFA Nations League offers a full slate, as do MLS and the NWSL. And the biggest games of all are in England’s women’s league, where the spotlight will shine on the big five U.S. stars over there.
Here’s how to watch all the action.
Friday, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Fresh off getting called into this month’s U.S. national team camp, Houston’s Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom line up against Orlando veterans Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Sydney Leroux and Marta.
After all Venezuela went through to force the Union to give up José Andrés Martínez, let’s see if he actually plays against Colombia stars James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina. Then again, see might be the wrong word, because the game’s only available on pay-per-view for $30.
Saturday 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
When Alex Morgan joined Tottenham, American fans immediately circled this game. Morgan hasn’t played for Spurs yet, but it would be banner news if it happens against Tobin Heath and Christen Press. Heath and Press debuted last weekend, with Heath recording a trademark nifty assist.
Saturday, 9 a.m. (TUDN, ESPN3)
This Nations League contest is the first of five live games on TUDN Saturday from morning to night. You might recognize Montenegro’s Stevan Jovetić, of France’s AS Monaco, from past stops at Sevilla, Inter Milan and Manchester City.
Saturday, noon (TUDN, ESPN+)
The Faroe Islands are a cult favorite among Europe’s small nations, especially when they play at their 5,000-seat home near the Norwegian Sea. Forward Jóan Símun Edmundsson is a veteran of Germany’s Arminia Bielefeld, while Latvia midfielder Daniels Ontužāns is on Bayern Munich’s reserves.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Sky Blue’s Margaret Purce will be in the spotlight in the club’s NWSL Fall Series finale. She’s been playing well as a winger, but the national team projects her as an outside back and she’s played there for Sky Blue too. With Mallory Pugh injured, Purce could play either position this weekend.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, ESPN+)
Enough with the Nations League’s small teams. Time to watch some big ones. Ansu Fati is the talk of Spain for shooting to stardom at Barcelona, while Wolverhampton’s Adama Traoré is a scoring force. They’ll clash with a Swiss midfield led by Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.
Saturday, 5 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN)
Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín scored his first MLS goal on Wednesday, a terrific free kick to beat the New York Red Bulls. It was made even better by Ray Hudson’s vibrant color commentary on the local TV broadcast.
Saturday, 7 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN)
The Rapids' season is in turmoil, as a coronavirus outbreak in the team forced three games to be postponed. If this game happens it will be their first since Sept. 23. L.A. is stunningly last in the West, and hasn’t won any of star forward Javier Hernández’s eight games played for them so far.
Saturday, 8 p.m. (Twitch)
Portland will finish atop the Fall Series standings with a win. Each team has a great young forward to watch: OL’s Bethany Balcer and Portland’s Sophia Smith. The prize for first place is a $25,000 donation by sponsor Verizon to a small business or charity of the club’s choice. The second-place team’s choice gets a $15,000 donation, and the third place team’s choice gets $10,000.
Sunday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Get up early Sunday morning for a FAWSL doubleheader. Denise O’Sullivan leads Brighton’s bid to upset Arsenal stars Vivianne Miedema, Daniëlle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs.
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
It’s the game of the season to date in the FAWSL as last year’s champions host their top challenger. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle will try to stop Chelsea’s dynamic trio of Sam Kerr, Bethany England and Perniller Harder. Lavelle scored her first City goal on Wednesday in a Continental Cup win over Everton.
Sunday, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Atalanta Football, the agency that brokered NBC Sports' deal with the FAWSL, did another big deal this week: a package of 18 games from France’s top women’s league for ESPN+. Lyon’s Wendie Renard, Dzsenifer Marozsán and Delphine Cascarino host a Dijon team with French veteran Elise Bussaglia, Nigeria’s Desire Oparanozie, and 23-year-old Florida native Sh’nia Gordon.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN, UniMás, TUDN)
The biggest Nations League game of the weekend has the biggest stars: France’s Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba against Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes. But youth will be served too. France’s Eduardo Camavinga and Portugal’s João Félix are two of the world’s top prospects right now.
Sunday, 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Seattle is on a tear right now. Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro have fueled five wins in six games for the West’s top team. LAFC is down in fifth, and could fall father because Diego Rossi and Brian Rodríguez are gone with Uruguay’s national team.
Monday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
One of the world’s few live games on Monday is in England’s fourth tier. Longtime Premier League fans might remember when Bradford, based in West Yorkshire, was in the Premier League 20 years ago. The current team has forward Clayton Donaldson, who used to play for Jamaica. Harrogate, based in North Yorkshire won promotion out of the fifth tier last season through a playoff.