Venezuela’s game at Colombia on Friday kicks off at 7:30 p.m. The only broadcast in the U.S. will be via pay-per-view for $30. The Vinotinto then host Paraguay next Tuesday in Mérida at 6 p.m. That game will be available on beIN Sports' supplementary channel beIN Sports Xtra, which is distributed via a few streaming platforms including Roku. It’s also available by over-the-air TV in some cities, including Philadelphia where it’s channel 8.4. beIN’s main cable channel will air the game on tape delay at 10 p.m.