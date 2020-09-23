“Every opportunity that you get in life to do something unique and that’s going to challenge you and push you is an opportunity that I want to take, especially as a footballer," she said. “Our careers are so short, and you know, I was very patient in my waiting during our quarantine and lockdown in the U.S. At some point you don’t ever know what the right decision is, but you have to make one — and I chose to come over, and I’m really happy."