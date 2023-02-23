Alex Morgan sets a unique USWNT record: The most goals scored as a mother

FRISCO, Texas – There are all manner of records in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s history book, written and rewritten across the program’s decades of dominating the sport.

On Wednesday night, Alex Morgan broke one with a unique significance to the program: the most goals scored by a mother.

Just before halftime of the Americans’ 2-1 win over Brazil, Morgan jumped on a loose ball and smashed an 18-yard curler that was spectacular even by her standards. It was her 14th goal since giving birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May of 2020, sending Morgan past longtime record-holder Joy Fawcett.

It was a big goal in the moment, too. The U.S. had played below par for much of the first half, and Morgan had taken a few hard hits from Brazilian opponents.

Not that it’s ever a good idea to get the Americans riled up, but it’s an especially bad idea with Morgan. The heat went up another degree when she finally broke free in the 45th minute, latched onto a sharp pass from Andi Sullivan, and scored – only to be correctly flagged offside by mere inches.

Three minutes later, a blocked Mallory Swanson shot fell Morgan’s way at the top of the box. The ball stood no chance of leniency, and neither did Brazil’s defense.

“Honestly, I was pretty [annoyed] about the offside call, because I thought I timed it really well,” Morgan said, with Charlie at her side learning a new grown-up word. “I wanted to get one back, and I realized just how soon the half was ending. I thought that we deserved a goal in the first half, so I’m just really happy with being able to get that as we went into the locker room.”

A few feet away from where Morgan stood, her longtime teammate Megan Rapinoe took in the scene.

“I just marvel at all three of the moms on the team, and just what they’re able to do. I can’t even imagine,” Rapinoe said, referring to Morgan, Crystal Dunn and AD Franch. “It’s just incredible – to be able to do what she’s doing on the field, and have a child, and do it all and have it all, is just insane.”

Still proving herself

On the surface, it feels like little has changed with the U.S. team since Morgan came back, given how much she has played. In fact, much has changed – including the Americans’ striker depth chart. When everyone’s healthy, Morgan doesn’t necessarily top it.

In April, young phenom Catarina Macario is expected to return to the squad after a long ACL injury absence that started last June. That same month, Morgan returned to the national team after eight months away, dating back to the end of the post-Olympics tour in late 2021, as U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski brought in lots of younger players.

At the time, Morgan told The Inquirer that she felt she needed to “continue to make a name for myself on this team,” and “bring it back to the basics” after her absence.

That surprised many observers. Surely Alex Morgan, of all people, wouldn’t need to think that way? But that immense drive makes her who she is, especially a striker – and she still thinks that way now.

“I mean, the mindset doesn’t change, right?” she said Wednesday night. “It’s always continuing to prove why I belong here. Your spot here is never guaranteed, so it’s always a challenge. And it’s making sure that I do everything I can to be in New Zealand.”

Rapione wasn’t surprised to hear that.

“I think we all feel like we have to prove it all the time,” Rapinoe said. “That’s what makes us great.”

‘A true winner’

Morgan will almost certainly be in New Zealand, and Macario should be too. When that happens, it will be the first time both players go into a major tournament at full force. Macario was only a few months into her U.S. career when she made the 2021 Olympic team, and played just six minutes of one game in Tokyo.

The sense is that if Macario is ready to go this spring, she’ll regain the starting striker spot. But surely there’s no player whom the rest of the world would fear seeing come off the bench more than Morgan.

“Working with her for three years, all I can say is that she’s a true winner,” Andonovski said. “Great leader, winner, and she always comes through when you need her.”

More praise came from across the field. Though Brazil manager Pia Sundhage was on the losing side this time, she knows how it feels to be on the winning side with Morgan, having coached her to the 2011 World Cup final and the 2012 Olympic gold medal.

It feels so long ago now since Morgan opened the scoring in the 2011 final, and scored an epic 123rd-minute winner against Canada in the 2012 semis. It’s been even longer since the October 2010 night at Subaru Park when under Sundhage’s watch, Morgan scored her first career national team goal of what’s now 121 in all.

“I’m really proud that I got a chance to coach her and be around her in big tournaments, and the goal today was just fantastic,” Sundhage said. “And of course, I’m impressed [with] the way she’s come back … If you’re a player and you’re away from the game, there is always a way if you have the passion for it, and Alex Morgan does have the passion for it.”