After Nowak’s exit, Adu didn’t get along with new manager John Hackworth, who had been one of Nowak’s assistants. There were major disagreements over what Adu’s position on the field should be, and clashes over the team’s demand that he take a huge pay cut if he wanted to stay with the team. Adu played in just one of the Union’s last six games in 2012, and the Union began trying to offload him.