Union star Andre Blake signs a new multiyear contract extension

The Union announced Thursday morning that they’ve signed star goalkeeper Andre Blake to a new multiyear contract, guaranteed through 2026 with a team option for 2027.

The deal keeps the team’s most important player in town through the 2026 World Cup, which could be when Blake finally plays on soccer’s biggest stage with Jamaica’s national team.

It also gives the 33-year-old more long-term stability that he’s wanted, and he hasn’t been shy about it. Earlier this month, Blake publicly aired his frustrations over the slow pace of talks in a May 1 Instagram post that said: “When you are no longer happy it’s time …”

Blake is in the last guaranteed year of his current deal, which had a team-held option for next year. This takes care of that and then some.

“He has shown himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in North America, and along with his proven sporting value, has taken on a leadership role both on and off the field,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His guidance will play an important role in the further development of our young players and the team’s success. We’re happy to have reached an agreement to keep him here in Philadelphia.”

Blake joined the Union a decade ago when the team traded up for the No. 1 pick in the 2014 college draft and selected the University of Connecticut product. He became the Union’s starting goalkeeper a year and a half later, and has kept the role ever since.

His 283 career appearances for the team are the most of any Union player, and it’s hard to argue against him being the most important player in the team’s 15-year history.

Unfortunately, Blake has missed the last four games with a knee injury. He wasn’t at practice Wednesday, and it’s unclear whether he’ll start Saturday’s game at Charlotte FC (7:30 p.m., Apple TV), which will be played on artificial turf.

After that, it’s expected that Blake will be in town for two more games — May 29 vs. Toronto FC and June 2 vs. CF Montréal, both at home — before heading off to Jamaica’s national team for most of June. The Reggae Boyz play their opening 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6 and 8, then start play in the Copa América on June 22.

If Jamaica advances from a group that includes Mexico, Ecuador, and Venezuela, it could face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the quarterfinals on July 4.

Union fans will want to circle Jamaica’s June 30 group stage finale against Venezuela, because it could see Blake and Damion Lowe face Union teammates José Andrés Martínez and Jesús Bueno.

