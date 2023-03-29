Andre Blake could return from injury for the Union on Saturday

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake could return to action in Saturday’s home game against Sporting Kansas City (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, paywalled).

“All signs are pointing to a positive return for Andre to the group on the weekend,” Union manager Jim Curtin said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Blake suffered a grade 1 adductor strain in the first half of the Union’s win over Chicago on March 11. Joe Bendik subbed in, and has played all the minutes since.

As groin-area injuries go, a grade 1 strain is among the lightest. The diagnosis was that Blake would be out a few weeks, and the target for returning was next Tuesday’s Champions League home game against Mexico’s Atlas. He was on the field at practice Wednesday, seemingly a little bit ahead of schedule.

“The hope is that he does play on Saturday,” Curtin said. “He’s the best goalkeeper that our league has, and we’re stronger with him in the group … He’s been a quick healer in the past. Hopefully everything stays on schedule.”

The many Union players who were out of town with national teams are on their way home, with all expected to be on the field Thursday.

“We’ll have a good two days with them, and then it should be pretty much at full strength going into Kansas City,” Curtin said.

The only caveat to that is Kai Wagner has “a little tightness” in a hamstring, Curtin said, and was getting a MRI scan at lunchtime Wednesday.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious,” Curtin said.