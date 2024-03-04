Andre Blake will be back for the Union vs. Pachuca, but Julián Carranza might be out

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is set to return to the Union’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 opener against Mexico’s Pachuca at Subaru Park (7 p.m., FS2, ViX). But striker Julián Cararnza, just as much of a star these days, will be a game-time decision because of a thigh injury he suffered last week.

Blake has missed the Union’s last three games with a groin injury suffered during the team’s year-opening visit to Costa Rica’s Saprissa. He spent the open portion of Monday’s practice fielding shots from colleagues Oliver Semmle, Andrew Rick, and Holden Trent.

Rick, the top goalkeeper prospect in the academy pipeline, has been elevated to No. 3 on the first-team depth chart for now as Trent deals with surgery on a finger injury he suffered last year.

The Union will need every bit of Blake’s heroics on Tuesday, because centerbacks Jack Elliott and Damion Lowe are suspended. Elliott got a red card in the first-round Concacaf series finale vs. Saprissa, and Lowe got a yellow card in each of the two contests.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been good enough in his first Union games

Pachuca is one of Mexico’s best teams, currently in a three-way tie for first place with usual powers Monterrey and Cruz Azul. Los Tuzos have scored a league-best 24 goals through 10 games of the spring half of Liga MX’s campaign.

Carranza was not at practice, which obviously wasn’t a great sign. Union manager Jim Curtin said the Argentine felt tightness Tuesday in the series finale vs. Saprissa. He didn’t play in Saturday’s 1-1 tie at Sporting Kansas City, but that wasn’t surprising because the Union played a heavily-rotated lineup.

If Carranza can’t go, presumably either newcomer Markus Anderson would get the call, or Quinn Sullivan would move back up from midfield to the front.

Anderson has been a lively presence in his appearances so far, especially the Saprissa finale. Sullivan has been even better, with a goal, two assists, and numerous chances created in four games.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

» READ MORE: Julián Carranza’s dazzling hat trick in the Saprissa series opener is a reminder of what makes a big-time striker