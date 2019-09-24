“We have a certain core group of guys that can handle three games in a week no problem, [and] I’d say he’s in that category more than others because he does take care of himself so well," Curtin said. “We have enough time to recover for Columbus. ... I don’t want to go looking back on things and saying, ‘Man, if we would have just went for it in San Jose, we’d be playing on the last day for the possibility of a 1 or 2 seed.’ "