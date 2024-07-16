Philadelphia hosting the English Premier League for second summer in a row. Here’s what to know.

Philadelphia’s status as a premier international soccer destination continues to rise as the English Premier League’s top teams head to the City of Brotherly Love.

Arsenal and Liverpool will faceoff on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. This match is part of the Rivals in Red USA 2024 Tour, which features three preseason games between members of the Premier League’s “Bix Six,” the league’s most prominent clubs. In addition to the Philadelphia game, Los Angeles will host an Arsenal-Manchester United match and Columbia, SC will host Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

In March, the USA tour’s promoter told The Inquirer that the Philadelphia game already sold out. “We’re excited but not surprised by the response we’ve received with a sellout in Philadelphia,” said the managing director for North America of TEG Sport, Matt Kontos, at the time.

Since then, tickets have become available again on Ticketmaster and the secondary ticket market, but it goes to show how eager the region’s English Premier League fans are for the big game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Arsenal vs. Liverpool game in Philadelphia?

The Arsenal-Liverpool game is on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field located at 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool matchup

Philadelphia’s Arsenal-Liverpool game follows their neck-and-neck race to the top of the Premier League’s 2023-24 season, which saw Arsenal finish second, followed by Liverpool in third. Recently, Arsenal made it to the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time in 14 years and Liverpool won England’s Carabao Cup tournament beating out all 92 clubs of the Premier and English Football League.

Expect a competitive match. But, fans expecting the biggest stars to play should set expectations. Many players are potentially resting from the European Championship and Copa América tournaments, which ended this past weekend.

How to get tickets to the Arsenal vs. Liverpool game in Philadelphia

Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller of this game. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com. At the time of publishing, tickets are going for around $130 all the way up to $1,250.

There are also tickets on resale sites like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats, which are currently selling at a low of around $130.

How to avoid ticket scams

When buying tickets, the safest option is to go through the official ticket seller — which is often Ticketmaster.

If buying tickets on a resale site, it’s safer to buy tickets on popular, well-known resale sites, like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats. If there are any problems, those sites will have better customer support available than lesser-known resellers.

On Google searches for tickets, be wary of advertisements disguised as organic search results. Google places paid advertisements that look identical to regular search results at the top of the webpage. These ads will have the word “Ad” next to the listing — scroll down past these ads and go right to the real results.

Ticket scams and price gouging can be reported to the Better Business Bureau and the state attorney general’s office.