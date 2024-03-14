Arsenal-Liverpool at the Linc on July 31 is sold out

The Arsenal-Liverpool soccer game set for July 31 at Lincoln Financial Field is sold out, organizers announced Thursday morning.

“We’re excited but not surprised by the response we’ve received with a sellout in Philadelphia,” said Matt Kontos, managing director for North America of TEG Sport, the game’s promoter. “The city has become one of the premier soccer markets in the U.S., and a perfect destination for Liverpool and Arsenal to compete in front of Philly’s passionate fan base.”

The sellout is a sign of not just the region’s interest in soccer, but also the popularity of both teams. Arsenal and Liverpool have both had many fans in the U.S. for decades, and Arsenal has an especially big supporters’ club in Philadelphia. It’s even recognized by the team with banners at Emirates Stadium in north London.

If you’re wondering which stars will show up, you might want to save the energy. The game is two weeks after the European Championship and Copa América, so it won’t be a surprise if big names are rested.

In theory, though, Arsenal could bring Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Declan Rice; and Liverpool could bring Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Luis Díaz.

Right now, all those players and many more are in the midst of the most thrilling English Premier League title race for years. With 10 games to go, Arsenal and Liverpool are tied at the top of the standings on 64 points, with Arsenal holding the tiebreaker on goal difference. Third-place Manchester City is just a point behind with 63.

If Arsenal holds on, it will be the Gunners’ first championship in 20 years. Liverpool hasn’t won since the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season, and hasn’t done it with fans in the stands since 1990 — before England’s top division was called the Premier League. It will be quite a scene here if either team arrives with the trophy in hand.

Arsenal also just reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years. Liverpool is heading for the Europa League quarterfinals, is also in the FA Cup quarterfinals, and won the Carabao Cup (England’s second domestic cup tournament) last month.

As for other big upcoming soccer game at the Linc, Argentina-El Salvador on March 22, a glance at Ticketmaster’s sales page shows seats still available. They’re far from cheap, starting at $75 (plus the usual endless fees) for one part of the upper deck and rising fast from there.

But Lionel Messi is on the roster, as are many other big names from the reigning World Cup champions: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julian Álvarez, and the list goes on.

El Salvador’s players aren’t that famous, but one is known around here. Goalkeeper Tomas Romero grew up in Cherry Hill to Salvadoran parents. He was in the Union’s academy as a teen, and played for the Union’s reserves as an amateur.

Romero then went to college at Georgetown, where he won a national championship as a freshman in 2019. Los Angeles FC bought his homegrown rights from the Union in 2021, but he rarely played there. Two years later, Romero moved to Toronto FC, where he spent last year. Now he’s with New York City FC, coincidentally as a backup to former Union goalkeeper Matt Freese.

It would be pretty neat if Romero gets to play a home game for his family’s country against Messi and company.

