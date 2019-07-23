“The leagues in Europe are growing and the contracts are getting better there,” she said. “If the U.S. league, they can’t compete with that, then it will be hard for really good international players to come to the U.S., because you have better conditions in Europe. … If the league wants to be the best in the world and have the best players, to keep the stands full and the stadiums full, then it’s obviously something that they have to do.”