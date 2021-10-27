ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fans came from across the breadth of the Twin Cities, in the shadow of where the U.S. women’s soccer team played its inaugural game 35 years ago, to a soccer palace emblematic of the sport’s present and future.

Fans came from across the country, as they came to Canada in 2015 and France in 2019, and so many other times between and since to spend another night celebrating a dynasty.

And fans came from South Jersey, 30 or so family and friends, to watch the limelight shine on someone who to them was much more than just one of the greatest players in the sport’s history.

The spotlight hasn’t always shone on Carli Lloyd the way it did Tuesday at Allianz Field, before the U.S. national team’s game against South Korea. It didn’t shine when she was at Delran High or Rutgers; or when she was cut from the national team in her early years in the program; or when she was moved from attacking midfield to defensive midfield and back, and then to forward toward the end.

But here it was now, turned all the way up.

» READ MORE: Carli Lloyd reflects on the cost of greatness as her career ends

All day, the national team’s social media feeds posted video tributes from across soccer and the sports world.

“Your career is truly legendary,” said Tom Brady, the superstar quarterback whom Lloyd has long admired for winning on the field and against Father Time. (But not against her beloved Eagles, of course, in a Super Bowl played a few miles from here.)

“I’ve been following you since I was nearly born,” said Brenden Aaronson, the Union alum and rising U.S. men’s team star from Medford whose parents live near Lloyd’s current home. “You’ve been a role model to everybody, and I just want to say congrats on an incredible, incredible career.”

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for being an incredible teammate,” said Tobin Heath, who rose from the other end of New Jersey to become one of Lloyd’s longtime colleagues. “I don’t know this team without you. You’ve really steered the ship for us all these years.”

“Carli is just such an awesome example of [bleep] the haters, I’m going to do me,” said U.S. midfielder Samantha Mewis, who’s as popular for her Massachusetts-bred gusto as for her skills. But she admitted she “hasn’t always had that” spirit in public, and credited Lloyd for helping instill it.

» READ MORE: Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan pay tribute to Carli Lloyd's historic career

There were further salutes from Hall of Fame broadcasters Andrés Cantor and JP Dellacamera, who called her legendary hat trick in the 2015 World Cup final and other famous moments. Actress Sophia Bush, who has never been shy about her fandom of the U.S. team, voiced a reading of former president Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man In The Arena” with a photo montage of Lloyd’s career.

But perhaps the most poignant tribute came from Lloyd’s father, Steve, part of a family from whom Lloyd was estranged for a dozen years while working with former trainer James Galanis. In fact, it was Steve specifically who was at the center of the rupture.

“God has blessed you with a unique talent and drive, and you have taken it to the max,” he said. “For 12 of those years, we watched from afar, but our prayers have been answered and we get to share these emotional and memorable final games as a family. I am so proud of you, of the records you have broken you have won — I am most proud of the strong and confident woman you are.”

“All those hours of travel, tryouts and tournaments were just small steps towards a goal I don’t think any of us could comprehend. Despite the rigorous schedule, the success and failures, you never complained.”

Now, he said, “you have fulfilled your dreams and done it without compromise.”

There was a short pregame ceremony in which U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone and women’s national team general manager Kate Markgraf, both former star players, presented Lloyd with a framed jersey that bore Lloyd’s name and the message “316 CAPS,” marking her career total games played with the team.

Then Lloyd’s husband, parents and extended family came on to the field for a photo, a moment that left Lloyd’s mother Pamela in tears and Lloyd herself on the verge of them.There was a longer ceremony to come after the final whistle. And in between, there was the game. Lloyd started in a squad that mostly came from the next generation of U.S. players, the ones who tasked with carrying on the legacy of success that Lloyd did so much to build.

As the packed crowd chanted Lloyd’s name, she took the kickoff surrounded by a starting lineup that mostly came from the next generation of U.S. players. They are now tasked with carrying on the legacy of success that Lloyd did so much to build.