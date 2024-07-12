U.S. women’s soccer midfielder Catarina Macario will miss Olympics with ‘minor knee irritation’

HARRISON, N.J. — Catarina Macario, one of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s top young attacking stars, will miss the Olympics because of what manager Emma Hayes termed “minor knee irritation” that is too painful to travel with.

It’s brutal news for the 24-year-old, who can play as a forward or attacking midfielder, and not just because of the present moment. Macario missed nearly two full years of action, including what would have been her first World Cup last year, after suffering an ACL tear in June 2022.

Macario will return to her club team, England’s Chelsea, to rehab and prepare for the next season that begins in late September. Lynn Williams, who’s currently one of the U.S. team alternates, will move up to the full squad. Defender Emily Sams will become an alternate, and Hayes said she picked Sams because she can play a few positions on the back line.

The roster moves are pending paperwork clearance with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, and FIFA, all of which have to sign off on it.

Alternates travel with the team but can’t play unless there’s an injury. The IOC and FIFA decided recently that if an injured player misses a game at the Olympics, she (or he, as it applies to the men’s tournament too) can come back to the active squad for the next game.

It’s not clear yet when Macario will be fully healthy again. (Coincidentally, Chelsea will play two exhibition games in the United States in late August, one in northern New Jersey and one in Washington.)

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.