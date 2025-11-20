The Union’s 2026 MLS schedule is set. Here’s what to know about it.

MLS usually makes its schedule announcement with lots of fanfare, but this time, it jumped straight in out of almost nowhere.

The league announced its 2026 calendar on Thursday, confirming news everyone had been waiting for: a World Cup break from May 25-July 16.

Advertisement

With five MLS stadiums hosting tournament games and many more serving as practice sites, the notion that there would be a lengthy stoppage felt ever-present.

Now we know the details. May 25 is FIFA’s mandatory reporting date for players in the tournament, and the last league games before then will be on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. The Union will play on the latter, and it will be a big one: at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the Herons’ new stadium, currently under construction next to Miami’s airport.

That will also be one of three Union regular-season games on network television, with a prime-time kickoff on Fox. The others are March 14 at Atlanta United (also on Fox) and Sept. 9 vs. FC Cincinnati on FS1.

» READ MORE: International fans with World Cup tickets coming to America next summer can get a priority visa. Here’s how.

The Union open the season on the road against D.C. United on Feb. 21, and will play their home opener on March 1 against New York City FC. The latter is one of four home games with afternoon kickoffs, two in March and two in October.

» READ MORE: Jay Sugarman wants the Union to get more respect, and knows winning MLS Cup will make that happen

The MLS season will resume on the weekend of the World Cup final, with six games across Thursday and Friday between the semifinals and final. The Union won’t be in those games, though, as their campaign won’t resume until July 22 — the Wednesday after the tournament ends — against Red Bull New York (the slightly-rebranded New York Red Bulls) at Subaru Park.

The Seattle Sounders will visit three days later on July 25, followed by another marquee home game against Atlanta United on Aug. 1.

Messi’s visit here, at least in theory, is set for Aug. 19, a Wednesday. The Argentine superstar might also play close to town on March 7 when D.C. United hosts Miami at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens. That game is a 4:30 p.m. kickoff, and enterprising fans could catch it before the Union host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. that night in Chester.

The Union’s marquee road trip of the season is the team’s first matchup with San Diego FC, out west on Sept. 13. Though it will take place after the school year resumes, many fans will likely circle it.

» READ MORE: The Union clinched their second Supporters’ Shield thanks to three key veterans

They might also circle Aug. 16, when the Union visit New York City FC. Along with being a rivalry clash, it will be the last time the Union play at Yankee Stadium before the Pigeons open their own home in Queens (next door to the Mets’ Citi Field) in 2027.

The worst game of the year weather-wise is likely the Aug. 22 visit to Austin FC, a scorching time of year in Texas. Toward the opposite end of the weather spectrum, the Union visit CF Montréal for the Canadian club’s home opener on April 11, when it will still be fairly chilly up north.

The regular season concludes with the usual Decision Day of simultaneous kickoffs on Nov. 7, with the Union hosting Toronto. MLS will then pause for a week for November’s FIFA window (Nov. 9-17), then at long last get an uninterrupted run for its playoffs.

Though the league said its postseason schedule will be announced later, it seems the final will be later in December than its recent home on the first weekend of the month.

» READ MORE: Behind a complete ‘body of work,’ Union manager Bradley Carnell wins MLS Coach of the Year

The Leagues Cup will also be played at some point next year, and the Union are expected to be in it. That schedule will be set later.

Also, 2026 will be the last year when MLS runs a summer-centric calendar. The league will flip to a winter-centric one in 2027, running a short season in the first half of that year before starting the new full calendar in July.

2026 Union schedule

All games will be broadcast on Apple TV. MLS Season Pass is no longer, with the league’s games now included in the same package with baseball, Formula 1, and scripted shows like Ted Lasso and Severance.

Union season ticket holders, and season ticket holders of all MLS teams, will be able to get Apple TV free of charge as part of their 2026 packages.

» READ MORE: MLS will move to a winter-centric schedule in 2027

Saturday, Feb. 21: at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: vs. New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: vs. San Jose Earthquakes , 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: at Atlanta United, 3 p.m. (also on Fox29 and Fox Deportes)

Saturday, March 21: vs. Chicago Fire, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4: at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11: at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18: vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22: at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m

Saturday, May 2: vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday May 13: at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16: vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 24: at Inter Miami, 7 p.m. (also on Fox29 and Fox Deportes; last game before the World Cup break)

Wednesday, July 22: vs. Red Bull New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25: vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m. (at Yankee Stadium)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29: at Red Bull New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5: vs. CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1 and Fox Deportes)

Sunday, Sept. 13: at San Diego FC, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Orlando City SC

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: at Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Charlotte FC, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: at FC Cincinnati, time TBD

Saturday, Nov. 7: vs. Toronto FC, 4 p.m.