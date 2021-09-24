Lyon vs. Guingamp

Friday, 12:30 p.m. (atafootball.com, Fanatiz)

After scoring two terrific goals for the U.S. women against Paraguay on Tuesday, Catarina Macario returns to Lyon as the club works to regain the French women’s league title. Through three games so far, Lyon has scored 15 goals — three by Macario — and conceded none.

(By the way, the Fox Sports play-by-play announcer on that Paraguay game was Kate Scott, the Sixers’ new TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia.)

Greuther Fürth vs. Bayern Munich

Friday 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Remember Julian Green, the American midfielder who was a surprising inclusion on the 2014 U.S. World Cup team? He’s been playing quite well for Fürth, and last season helped the club earn promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2013.

Green grew up in Bayern Munich’s academy. This will be his first time playing against Bayern since Sept. 20, 2014, when he was on loan at Hamburg.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN, Universo)

It’s the game of the season to date in the Premier League, as the reigning champion visits the top challenger to the throne. It’s also a rematch of last season’s UEFA Champions League final. In fact, it’s the fifth matchup between these teams in 2021: one in the Champions League, three in the Premier League, and one in last season’s FA Cup semifinals.

It’s also at the worst possible time for American fans to watch. If it was later in the day, it would probably threaten NBC’s Premier League viewership records. Don’t blame NBC for the kickoff time, because it was set by British TV. (Don’t blame NBC’s English cousins at Sky either; the game is on BT Sport, the country’s other big sports network.)

But it won’t be lost on Premier League executives that 7:30 a.m. on the U.S. east coast is 7:30 p.m. in Beijing and 8:30 p.m. in Tokyo. The prime time TV audience in Asia will be huge.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Why are United and City playing at the same time Saturday? Because there’s a big concert Saturday evening at Manchester’s cricket stadium, also called Old Trafford, about a mile from the soccer stadium. Local officials asked United to move its kickoff time to prevent overcrowding in the area, and the Red Devils agreed.

The move means the game won’t be on TV in England or the United States. But at least American viewers have a legal streaming option in Peacock. In England, if a Premier League game isn’t televised domestically, it isn’t available to watch live at all.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Dortmund manager Marco Rose faces his former team for the first time in the Bundesliga’s top game of the weekend. Unfortunately, Gio Reyna is out injured, which will deny U.S. fans a chance to watch him play against Mönchengladbach’s American outside back Joe Scally.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier

Saturday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

American striker Nicholas Gioacchini has looked pretty good with Montpellier so far. This will be his biggest test yet, as star-studded Paris Saint-Germain goes for its eighth win in as many games to start the season.

Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Saturday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Nearly a month after being hired, new Gotham FC manager Scott Parkinson finally gets his first game in charge.

Club América vs. Chivas

Saturday, 10 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN)

Guillermo Ochoa and first-place América come rolling into the latest edition of Mexico’s Súper Clásico, having lost just once in nine games to start the season. Chivas, featuring Oribe Peralta and California-born Isaac Brizuela, is in ninth — but that’s low enough that the club fired manager Victor Manuel Vucetich last Sunday.

Lazio vs. Roma

Sunday, noon (CBS Sports Network)

The Derby della Capitale, Rome’s great soccer rivalry, is always a can’t-miss occasion. This one has the added bonus of being José Mourinho’s first as Roma manager.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Sunday, 1:45 p.m. (NBCSports.com, atafootball.com)

Tobin Heath arrived in London this week to begin her tenure at Arsenal. It might be too soon for her to play for the Gunners, but this is a must-watch game anyway.

Both teams are among the FA Women’s Super League’s elite, and Manchester City is already chasing from behind after being upset at home by Tottenham on Sept. 12.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders

Sunday, 7 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Seattle has gotten all the attention in the Western Conference this year, but Kansas City enters the weekend in first place. The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat to claim the West’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and the first-round bye that comes with it.

The game comes at a great time for Sporting. Seattle played all its stars in Wednesday’s Leagues Cup final defeat to Mexico’s Club León. Raúl Ruidíaz and Cristian Roldan played the entire game.

