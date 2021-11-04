Hershey’s Christian Pulisic will make his much-anticipated return to the U.S. men’s soccer team next week for the big World Cup qualifying rivalry against Mexico on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati, and the game at Jamaica on Nov. 16.

Pulisic, the national team’s starting left winger, was sidelined for nearly two months by an ankle injury suffered during the Americans’ Sept. 8 World Cup qualifier at Honduras. He returned to the field with his club team, Chelsea, as a late-game substitute in a Champions League game on Tuesday — and nearly scored an insurance goal in the final seconds of the 1-0 win at Sweden’s Malmö.

But two major U.S. players will not be at the qualifiers due to injury: right winger Gio Reyna and right back Sergiño Dest.

Reyna has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury suffered late in the U.S.’ World Cup qualifying opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2. His recovery at his club, Borussia Dortmund, has taken a while due to fears over rushing him back too soon.

Medford’s Brenden Aaronson, who continues to play well for the national team and Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg, could start in Reyna’s place. Other candidates include Tim Weah of French champions Lille, and veteran Paul Arriola of D.C. United.

Dest’s absence is a new matter, but not entirely surprising. He has been suffering from lower back pain, and only just made the bench for Barcelona’s Champions League game on Tuesday at Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona said in a statement that Dest “is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter called in two right backs to account for Dest’s absence — one with a lot of national team experience, the other a newcomer.

The experienced player is Reggie Cannon. He missed the September and October qualifiers because of an unsettled contract situation at his club, Portugal’s Boavista, and the potential for a move elsewhere. But now Cannon is back, and is likely to add to his 22 national team caps.

The newcomer is Joe Scally, an 18-year-old from Long Island, N.Y., who grew up in New York City FC’s academy and moved to Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach in January. He has been a revelation this season, starting every game of the Bundesliga and German Cup campaigns so far. And he has some versatility, with the ability to play right back, left back or right midfield.

Scally has played for U.S. youth teams before, but never the senior team. Now he has his first chance for a breakthrough.

As for the rest of the squad, it includes Downingtown’s Zack Steffen among the goalkeepers; Bear, Delaware’s Mark McKenzie among the center backs; and the star trio of central midfielders Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah.

Notably, there’s just one true striker among the 25-player squad: FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi. Candidates to back him up include his Dallas teammate Jesús Ferreira, and Weah, who can also play up top.

U.S. November schedule

Nov. 12: vs. Mexico in Cincinnati, 9:10 p.m. (ESPN2, Univision 65, TUDN)

Nov. 16: at Jamaica in Kingston, 5 p.m. (Universo, Paramount+)

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France)

