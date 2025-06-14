FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Start times, Philly schedule, how to watch and stream

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

That’s the question sports fans in Philadelphia and across the country will be asking in the coming days as the city plays host to some of the world’s top soccer teams.

The short answer is the Club World Cup is a tournament featuring 32 of the world’s top teams. Unlike next year’s World Cup, these aren’t the best countries facing off — they’re private clubs in leagues from across the globe.

Think of it as a global version of the UEFA Champions League, a tournament featuring Europe’s top teams.

It’s the first year FIFA has undertaken a club world cup in this format, and the move hasn’t been without controversy. Players complained about the crowded schedule, and several Big European clubs — including Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Milan — didn’t quality for a spot in the tournament.

Still, if the Club World Cup is successful, FIFA is ready to expand it to 48 teams next time they hold the tournament in 2029.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup:

When does the Club World Cup start?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will take on Al Ahly FC of the Egyptian Premier League Saturday night in the first scheduled match of this year’s Club World Cup. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on TBS and DAZN and will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

The tournament will take about a month, with the Club World Cup final scheduled to take place July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

How to watch and stream the FIFA Club World Cup

Here in the United States, fans can find the games in mostly two places — airing on TV on TNT/TBS and streaming on DAZN.

Never heard of DAZN? It’s a sports-centered subscription streaming platform showing all 63 matches globally over the next month.

The good news is all the matches will be free to stream, so long as you set up an account with DAZN. Their app is available on just about every device and platform.

In the United States, TNT Sports will broadcast 24 games, including the Club World Cup Final on July 13. The games will air on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Calling games on TNT will be play-by-play announcers Luke Wileman, Tony Husband, Andres Canto, and Kevin Egan. Commentary will be provided by Brian Dunseth, Steve McManaman, and current Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

TNT will also offer pre- and postgame studio coverage hosted by Alex Scott, Katie Witham and Lauren Jbara. Among the rotating crew of analysts joining her is B.J. Callaghan, the Ventor City native and head coach of Nashville SC.

Univision will broadcast 18 Club World Cup games in Spanish, with some matches airing on UniMás and TUDN due to conflicts with the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which the network is also airing.

How many teams are playing in the Club World Cup?

Thirty-two clubs from leagues across the globe are playing in the Club World Cup.

The field includes three MLS teams from the United States — the Seattle Sounders, Los Angeles FC, and Inter Miami, which is the official host team of the tournament.

Here is the full list of teams and how they qualified for the tournament:

Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia): Won the 2021 AFC Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan): Won the 2022 AFC Champions League Al Ain (Abu Dhabi): Won the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Ulsan HD (South Korea): Best-ranked AFC team

Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Al Ahly (Egypt): Won the 2020-21 CAF Champions League Wydad AC (Morocco): Won the 2021-22 CAF Champions League Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia): Best-ranked CAF team Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa): Second-best ranked CAF Team

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF)

Monterrey (Mexico): Won the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Seattle Sounders FC (U.S.): Won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Pachuca (Mexico): Won the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League Los Angeles FC (U.S.): Winners of play-in match

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)

Palmeiras (Brazil): Won the 2021 Copa Libertadores Flamengo (Brazil): Won the 2022 Copa Libertadores Fluminense (Brazil): Won the 2023 Copa Libertadores Botafogo (Brazil): Won the 2024 Copa Libertadores River Plate (Argentina): Best-ranked CONMEBOL team Boca Juniors (Argentina): Second-best ranked CONMEBOL team

Oceania Football Conference (OFC)

Auckland City (New Zealand): Best OFC Champions League winners

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)

Chelsea (England): Won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid (Spain): Won the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Manchester City (England): Won 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich (Germany): Best ranked UEFA team Paris Saint-Germain (France): Second-best ranked UEFA team Inter Milan (Italy): Fourth-best ranked UEFA team Porto (Portugal): Fifth-best ranked UEFA team Benfica (Portugal): Seventh-best ranked UEFA team Borussia Dortmund (Germany): Third-best ranked UEFA team Juventus (Italy): Eighth-best ranked UEFA team Atlético Madrid (Spain): Sixth-best ranked UEFA team Red Bull Salzburg (Austria): Ninth-best ranked UEFA team

Host

Inter Miami CF (U.S.): Won the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

Philly Club World Cup schedule

Philly’s Club World Cup schedule kicks off Monday at 9 p.m. with a match featuring Flamengo of the Brasileirão (Brazil’s top soccer league) and Espérance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia’s highest-level soccer league, Tunisian Professional League 1.

Eight of the tournament’s 63 matches will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, and Philly got a decent draw of top teams.

Four of the world’s most popular soccer clubs — Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Chelsea — will take the field in South Philly during the group stage.

Here is the full schedule of Club World Cup games taking place in Philadelphia:

Group Stage

Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia): Monday, 9 p.m. (DAZN) Manchester City (England) vs. Wydad AC (Morocco): Wednesday, noon (DAZN) Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Chelsea (England): Friday June 20, 2 p.m. (TNT, DAZN) Juventus (Italy) vs. Wydad AC (Morocco): Sunday, June 22, noon (DAZN) Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) vs. Chelsea (England): Tuesday, June 24, 9 p.m. (DAZN) FC Salzburg (Austria) vs. Real Madrid (Spain): Thursday, June 26, 9 p.m. (DAZN)

Knockout stage

Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B: June 28, noon (TNT or TBS, DAZN)

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD: July 4, 3 p.m. (TNT, DAZN)

