Meet the teams and players who will be competing in Philly during the Club World Cup

Philadelphia is one of 11 cities that will be the center of the soccer universe this summer, courtesy of the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins Saturday. The first match at Lincoln Financial Field will take place on Monday.

In that match, Flamengo, top of the club table in Brazil’s top flight league, will take on Esperance, a Tunisian side that has won three domestic titles this year and is looking for a fourth, kick-starting its run here on Monday (9 p.m., DAZN, ticket info).

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The FIFA Club World Cup is coming to Philly. Here’s what you need to know.

Those might be the most obscure clubs playing in Philly this month as world powerhouses like Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Juventus are all vying for Club World Cup glory.

With that said, here’s what you should expect to see from every club when they will take the pitch here, and just how good their chances are of emerging as the tournament’s winner.

Chelsea (England)

Manager: Enzo Maresca

How they qualified: Winners of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, Chelsea were an added participant due to the Club World Cup’s expansion to 32 teams.

Players to watch: Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer

Opponent in Philly: Chelsea will take on Flamengo (Brazil) in Group D play on June 20 (8 p.m., DAZN, ticket info) and Espérance on June 24 (9 p.m., DAZN, ticket info).

About Chelsea: The Blues are one of the favorites in this tournament, coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign, finishing fourth in the English Premier League and winning the UEFA Conference League tournament in late May. Chelsea is buoyed by the creativity of Palmer, a wiry but effective midfielder with pace who doubles as a free-kick specialist. However, keep an eye out for Fernández, Chelsea’s top striker, who has been on a championship run for both club and country since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 with Argentina.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

Manager: Maher Kanzari

How they qualified: Runner-up in the Champions League of the African confederation and ranked as the club with the highest eligibility in the Confederation of African Football.

Player to watch: Yassine Meriah

Opponent in Philly: Espérance will take on Flamengo (Brazil) on Monday (9 p.m., DAZN); and will face Chelsea on June 24 (9 p.m., DAZN, ticket info).

About Esperance: Espérance might be one of the best teams in African football at the moment, winning the Tunisian Cup final in addition to the CAF Champions League title, the club’s first double in 14 years. Kanzari, the coach, has been a part of the club in some capacity since 2011, when he was named the interim coach of the club for a portion of the season. Meriah, who is Tunisian, is the team’s captain and led Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

» READ MORE: SEPTA was ‘an essential part’ of Philly’s winning World Cup bid. Will it be there for next year’s games?

Flamengo (Brazil)

Manager: Filipe Luis

How they qualified: Flamengo qualified after winning the Copa Libertadores, one of the largest tournaments in South American soccer in 2022.

Players to watch: Jorginho, Pedro

Opponent(s) in Philly: Flamengo will open the Club World Cup against Espérance on Monday (9 p.m., DAZN) and play in a highly anticipated matchup against Chelsea on June 20 (2 p.m., DAZN, ticket info).

About Flamengo: With one of the largest and strongest traveling supporter groups of any club in the world, Flamengo is one of the best teams in South America, and currently at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to prove it. There are pundits who believe Flamengo could win it all, largely behind its most recent acquisition of former Chelsea playmaker Jorginho, who joined the club ahead of the tournament. Another Chelsea tie, which should make its clash on June 20 all the more special, is that Luis, Flamengo’s boss, is an ex-Chelsea defender, who is having a successful career in his next chapter as a head coach.

Juventus (Italy)

Manager: Igor Tudor

How they qualified: As one of the highest-ranked teams in UEFA, over the last five years, Juventus were a no-brainer to be selected to compete.

Players to watch: Weston McKennie, Kenan Yıldız, Randal Kolo Muani, Timothy Weah

Opponent in Philly: Juventus will take on Morocco’s Wydad AC in Group G action on June 22 (noon, DAZN, ticket info).

About Juventus: Juventus just secured a number of players ahead of this tournament in addition to extending the contract of its coach, Tudor, through the 2025-26 season. Muani, the French forward who has been on loan from Champions League winners Paris St. Germain, was effective for the Italian giants this past season in Serie A, scoring eight goals in 16 matches. Also, there will be an American presence in McKennie, who was kept off the U.S. men’s national team squad for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup and is expected to be with Juventus as they vie for a Club World Cup title.

Manchester City (England)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

How they qualified: Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League during the 2022-23 season, locking up an automatic qualification bid.

Players to watch: Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Thibaut Courtois

Opponent in Philly: Manchester City will take on Wydad AC in Group G on June 18 (noon, DAZN, ticket info).

About Manchester City: The club will be looking for a fresh start and a chance to get back to winning ways following a surprising finish in the English Premier League. While City finished third and qualified for the Champions League, the team suffered nine defeats, the most for a Guardiola-coached side since the 2019 season. The team is highlighted by stars like Norwegian forward Haaland, Spanish midfielder Rodri, and Portuguese star Bernardo Silva, and just locked in French midfielder Cherki on a five-year deal. City is the favorite to emerge from Group G, which features Juventus, Wydad, and Al Ain (United Arab Emirates).

» READ MORE: Union’s Nathan Harriel is enjoying the spoils of being a utility man for club and now for country with the USMNT

Real Madrid (Spain)

Manager: Xabi Alonso

How they qualified: Real locked their spot in the tournament after winning the UEFA Champions League title during the 2021-22 season.

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Opponent in Philly: Real Madrid will face Red Bull Salzburg in Group H play on June 26 (9 p.m., DAZN, ticket info).

About Real Madrid: This isn’t the first rodeo for the Spanish giants in this tournament, winning it five times, a Club World Cup record. Perhaps the biggest question will be how a dynamo roster plays behind new head coach and Spanish legend Alonso. The manager showed how prolific he can be after leading German side Bayer Leverkusen to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga and qualifying for Champions League this upcoming season. Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. are the explosive players, but keep an eye on English midfielder Bellingham, a talent with size, speed, and youth on his side that should make this team a favorite to capture a sixth crown.

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Manager: Thomas Letsch

How they qualified: Salzburg captured the 12th and final spot in UEFA rankings with English Premier League’s Arsenal bowing out of the Champions League. Arsenal’s loss was weighed against Salzburg’s finishes in tournaments over the last four seasons.

Players to watch: Dorgeles Nene, Karim Konaté, Oscar Gloukh

Opponent in Philly: Red Bull Salzburg will face Real Madrid in Group H play on June 26 (9 p.m., DAZN, ticket info).

About Salzburg: Red Bull Salzburg sneaked in through the back door. That doesn’t mean this team is a slouch. In fact, Salzburg qualified yet again for UEFA Champions League promotion and were two points from snatching the Austrian League title away from defending champion Strum Graz. Keep an eye on Nene, who finished with 15 goals for the club this season. Konaté, the Ivorian forward, is looking to prove his worth after a season that saw him play just nine matches, scoring just two goals in the Austrian Bundesliga.

» READ MORE: Back with the USMNT, Brenden Aaronson is ready to help the team return to winning

Philly ties: Former Union midfielder and Medford native Brenden Aaronson made his European debut with Salzburg in 2021. He played for the club for one season in the highest fee ever paid for an American player, a reported $6 million deal to lock in his services. Union sporting director Ernst Tanner was at Salzburg before coming to the Union, which is why Salzburg gave him such a nice deal for Aaronson. Additionally, Letsch was a candidate for the Union vacancy until he took the Salzburg job.

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Manager: Amine Benhachem

How they qualified: Wydad captured the CAF Champions League title in 2022, to be crowned the best team in Africa.

Players to watch: Nordin Amrabat

Opponent in Philly: Wydad will take on Manchester City in Group G play on June 18 (noon, DAZN), followed by Juventus on June 22 (noon, DAZN, ticket info).

About Wydad AC: There’s a lot new with Wydad, coming off a third-place finish in Morocco’s Botola Pro League behind three wins to close out the 2024-25 season. With new coach Benhachem and new forward Armabat, the latter of whom is “excited to join this ambitious project,” Wydad will be on the back foot in a quest to emerge from Group G. Still Benhachem told FIFA.com that he “took the position because Wydad are always aiming for silverware,” adding that, “anything less just isn’t an option.”