Chelsea must succeed vs. Espérance to avoid an embarrassing exit from the Club World Cup

So far in the Club World Cup, each of the four games in Philadelphia has been its own story — especially for the fans who’ve come here from all over the world.

But now things are really become about the tournament, not just the scene.

Advertisement

For as much as England’s Chelsea is favored to beat Tunisia’s Espérance on Tuesday (9 p.m., DAZN), the English giant doesn’t have much choice. The Blues’ loss to Flamengo on Friday gave the Brazilian club first place in the group, making this matchup a duel for second — and thus an elimination game.

Chelsea and Espérance each have one win and one loss so far — they both beat Los Angeles FC and lost to Flamengo — and Chelsea has the better goal difference (0 to minus-1). So the Blues only need a tie to advance. But that would be embarrassing enough for a team of its stature, and a huge result for Espérance despite elimination.

Does that make for some old-fashioned pressure in this new-fashioned tournament?

“Oh, yeah,” manager Enzo Maresca said in his news conference Monday afternoon at the Linc. “When you are the Chelsea manager or a Chelsea player, any game you don’t win, you are a headline. … We are used to that.”

Veteran defender Marc Cucurella has fended off many upset bids in recent times: from Spain’s European Championship win a year ago to Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League title this past season. For as talented as this Blues squad is, it’s also pretty young, so the 26-year-old left back’s experience will matter.

» READ MORE: Kenan Yıldız’s dazzling goals lead Juventus to a 4-1 win over Wydad in the Club World Cup

“It depends on us,” he said. “We want to be in the next round and that’s it. … We know that [Tuesday] will be a final, we have to give everything, and we’re only going to think about winning the next game.”

If anything is a safe bet, it’s that neutrals at the Linc will be on Espérance’s side, along with the 3,000 fans who flew over from Tunisia, They were just as lively as the Flamengo fans at their first game here, and should be again for their first matchup against a European team in four Club World Cup trips.

Heat hits Chelsea’s practice

The temperatures were already in the 90s when Chelsea’s practice began at around 10:45 a.m. The sprinklers stayed on for a while as the players got going, with an assist from the Union’s grounds crew who were present — team veterans John Torres and Mark Mello. There were also big fans on the sidelines to help circulate some air.

“It’s almost impossible to train, to make a session, because of the weather,” Maresca said. ”Now we are trying just to save energy for the game. This morning’s session has been very, very short — it has been just about [Tuesday’s] game, plan for [Tuesday], and that’s it.”

» READ MORE: The Club World Cup in Philly serves as a reminder that soccer is more than the English Premier League

It will help some that Tuesday’s kickoff is at night, after a day when the high temperature is expected to hit 99. But the sun being down might only be of limited help, because the forecast for kickoff time is still 92 with high humidity.

The English media are always quick to jump on hot weather, because they rarely see it. But the conditions are a genuine concern, from fans not wanting to leave their air-conditioning at home to the players who have to take the worst of it. So there were lots of questions to Maresca on the subject.

“It’s not about excuses, it’s about reality,” he said. “It’s an excuse when it’s not hot and we say that it’s hot. … But if [it’s] hot, it’s hot, and it’s difficult to work with this temperature. But we are here, we are trying to do our best, and we’re going to try to win [Tuesday’s] game — this is the only thing that we can say and we can do.”

For the record, the Union were on the practice fields at the same hour as Chelsea’s session, and a spokesperson said they didn’t alter their routine much as they returned from a week off. Then again, American teams are more used to this kind of weather.

Espérance chose to practice at night, holding a session at Penn’s soccer facility that started at 8 p.m.

» READ MORE: The Union were offered German star Thomas Müller, but said no to his big salary demands