Philly could see 100 degrees for the first time in 13 years, but the heat wave may break sooner than expected

Temperatures may make a run at 100 degrees on Monday in Philly for the first time since 2012 and set a record for the date, with a steamy sequel due Tuesday.

By noon Monday the official temperature already had reached 95 in Philly. But a heat wave that got off to a later-than-expected start, courtesy of a surprise “ring of fire” cluster of storms on Sunday, may shut off sooner than had been feared.

While the National Weather Service has posted a warning for potentially dangerous “extreme heat” through midweek, with highs at or near 100 the next two days, and upper 90s on Wednesday, some let-up is expected Thursday.

And “Friday looks much cooler,” said Zack Cooper, meteorologist with the weather service in Mount Holly.

In the meantime, a “code orange” air quality alert was in effect for Monday for southeastern Pennsylvania, and people with respiratory or heart conditions were advised to limit time outside.

Said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., “there’s still a lot to complain about.”

It doesn’t get much muggier around Philly

With the air so infused with water vapor that it is sabotaging the body’s cooling system, heat indexes are due to reach 107 on Monday and 105 Tuesday.

Sweat cools the skin when it evaporates, but when the air is that saturated, the sweat just becomes another coating of warmth.

Also, the moisture in the air impedes cooling at night. Temperatures may struggle to drop below 80 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

That’s especially dangerous for people who live without air-conditioning as buildings can heat in a hurry when the sun comes up.

The Sunday ‘ring of fire’ storms may have saved lives

We learned anew Sunday that the atmosphere can outwit some best minds and machines of science.

Unforeseen by computer models, those so called ring of fire storms developed on the northern periphery of the high-pressure system that is bringing the heat, said Cooper.

The storm complex developed to the north of the region and it didn’t rain much around here, but “it kept some cloud debris in the area and that kept temperatures down,” he said.

The official high at Philadelphia International Airport was 88 degrees; the forecast called for highs in the mid-and upper 90s.

The delay may end up being important for saving lives. Heat-related mortality is very much dependent on duration, said Laurence Kalstein, a climatologist who is a heat-health expert and has worked with Philadelphia and other cities to development heat-response systems.

“We always note that the first day or two of excessive heat does not lead to disastrous rises in mortality,“ he said. In short, the shorter the better.

Philadelphia heat deaths have decreased dramatically

Philadelphia’s heat-response plan, developed in the 1990s, includes opening more than 40 cooling centers throughout the city and nudging people to look in on older neighbors.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, 215-765-9040, will be operating from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

In is unclear just how much of a factor that system has been in lowering heat deaths. Philadelphia has not experienced a run a 90-degree plus days that match those of the 1990s.

However, overall summer temperatures have been rising, and heat-related deaths have fallen off dramatically.

In the 10-year period that ended in 2002, Philadelphia averaged about 40 heat-related deaths a year. Since the summer of 2013, the average has been about four, according to the Health Department.