Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m. (YouTube, atafootball.com, DAZN)

The UEFA women’s Champions League quarterfinals kick off this week, and all four matchups are star-studded. First up, Lea Schüller and Saki Kumagai lead Bayern against PSG’s electric attacking trio of Sandy Baltimore, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Tuesday, 4 p.m. (YouTube, DAZN)

It’s a Clásico in the women’s Champions League, and there’s a clear favorite: Barcelona, not just the best team in Spain but perhaps all the world. It will be a huge upset if Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso and company lose. But Real has talent in striker Kosovare Asllani and Mexican defender Kenti Robles.

FC Motown vs. West Chester United

Tuesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The 107th edition of the U.S. Open Cup, this country’s oldest soccer competition, kicks off this week. From amateur clubs to the elites of MLS, teams from across the country and all levels of the sport are able to take part in the tournament.

The first round spotlights amateur outfits, including two local ones: West Chester United and the Ocean City Nor’Easters, both of USL League Two. On Tuesday, West Chester visits the National Premier Soccer League’s FC Motown in Montclair, N.J.

On Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+), Ocean City hosts Lansdowne Yonkers FC, of Yonkers, N.Y., and the United States Adult Socer Association, at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, N.J. — barely a block from the boardwalk. The Ferris wheel at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is visible from the stands, making for a unique backdrop.

Every game of the roundwill be live on ESPN+. Take a moment to check them out and see some of the best amateur soccer the country has to offer.

Wednesday, 1:45 p.m. (YouTube, atafootball.com, DAZN)

Lyon, featuring Americans Catarina Macario and Lindsey Horan, is definitely favored to prevail in this series. But the French juggernaut will be well aware that its Italian opponent, led by Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea, is in the quarterfinals because it finished above English powerhouse Chelsea.

Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg

Wednesday, 4 p.m. (YouTube, DAZN)

This looks to be the most even of the quarterfinal matchups. Arsenal has loads of firepower, starting with Vivianne Miedema and American Tobin Heath. But Wolfsburg topped that group with Juventus and Chelsea, is a five-time Champions League finalist, and has many of Miedema’s fellow Dutch national team stalwarts — including Shanice van de Sanden and Jill Roord.

Portugal vs. Turkey

Thursday, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN)

Now we turn to UEFA’s men’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, a slate of knockout clashes that start Thursday. In terms of star power, there’s no bigger storyline than the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and reigning European champion Italy are in the same four-team bracket, with only one nation able to go to Qatar. Italy hosts North Macedonia (ESPN+, PrendeTV) at the same time as this game.

Wales vs. Austria

Thursday, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN+, PrendeTV)

The other half of this quartet is Scotland and Ukraine, and their game has been postponed to June because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. So the winner of this game will have to wait until June to play the winner of the other contest.

Sweden vs. Czech Republic

Thursday, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN+, PrendeTV)

The winner of this game will face Poland, which got a bye when FIFA and UEFA expelled Russia from international competition.

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Thursday, 7 p.m. (Universo, Paramount+)

Finally, to Concacaf. This is the only game of the night between teams already out of World Cup contention. The Union’s Andre Blake is on Jamaica’s squad, but Cory Burke isn’t this time.

Panama vs. Honduras

Thursday, 9 p.m. (Paramount+, TelemundoDeportes.com)

Panama enters the week in fourth in the standings with 17 points, four behind the U.S. and Mexico. So this game is a must-win for the Canaleros before heading to Orlando to face the Americans.

Costa Rica vs. Canada

Thursday, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Canada can clinch its first men’s World Cup berth since 1986 with a win in San José. Costa Rica needs a result to stay in contention for fourth place, which grants a ticket to the intercontinental qualifying playoffs in June.

Mexico vs. United States

Thursday, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

For the final time in World Cup qualifying as we know it, Concacaf’s biggest rivalry plays out on the region’s biggest soccer stage.

The U.S. won’t receive the full force of Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca, since the crowd will only be at half-capacity. But the 7,200-foot altitude will be in full effect, along with the desperation of an El Tri squad that doesn’t want to fail to win a fourth straight game against its northern nemesis.

