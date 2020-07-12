Major League Soccer’s summer tournament stood on increasingly shaky ground Sunday after a game was postponed due to a positive test announced just minutes before kickoff.
The D.C. United-Toronto FC contest, scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m., was called off after a D.C. player had a positive test and a Toronto player had an inconclusive test.
It marked the second time this game was postponed. The game was originally scheduled for July 10 at 8 p.m., but was pushed back after Toronto delayed its departure to Orlando until July 6. The league originally wanted each team to arrive on site at least seven days before its first game.
D.C. was already on the field Sunday morning when the postponement was announced — and the announcement came just as ESPN’s national TV broadcast was beginning.
While the name of the player who tested positive was not made public, forward Erik Sorga was notably missing from the bench when United’s lineup was announced. Toronto, meanwhile, had not yet left the MLS hotel compound at Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort near Orlando.
The Washington Post reported that even with the test results, both teams were cleared to leave for the game venue.
MLS deputy commissioner Mark Abbott told reporters on site that when the league got the test results, it ordered a further round of tests Sunday morning. Those results aren’t available yet.
Canada’s TSN reported that the game could yet be played Sunday evening.
Abbott insisted that the league believes “the tournament can still be conducted safely,” but “at the point we determine we can’t, obviously we would make a decision then.” He also said the league’s testing protocols “are working as they were designed,” separating players with positive tests but not stopping everyone else.
MLS and the NBA are using BioReference Laboratories to process their tests. The company has been accused of letting the leagues have priority over regular citizens in delivering results.
While Sunday morning’s game was postponed, MLS is forging ahead with Sunday night’s Sporting Kansas City-Minnesota United game despite the fact that a Kansas City player was confirmed Friday as having COVID-19. Though the player was already in isolation by the time of the announcement, he would have had interactions with teammates and staff before then.
Both of Sunday night’s games are televised nationally on ESPN: Kansas City-Minnesota at 8 p.m. and Colorado Rapids-Real Salt Lake at 10:30.
ESPN reported that everyone else across both teams was confirmed to have tested negative. But the incubation period for the virus is so long that it’s impossible to know whether it has spread.
The Union have not had any positive tests in Orlando. Their next game is against expansion team Inter Miami on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. (TUDN and Twitter). Manager Jim Curtin, goalkeeper Andre Blake and left back Kai Wagner are to meet with the media Sunday at 2:30.
Miami had a potential COVID issue last week when centerback Andres Reyes had to leave the bubble to go to a local hospital, after taking an elbow to the throat from Orlando City’s Dom Dwyer in Wednesday’s tournament-opening game.
Fortunately, Reyes did not have to spend the night at the hospital. But he did have to go into isolation upon returning to the MLS bubble and take multiple rounds of virus tests. The Miami Herald reported Saturday that all of the tests came back negative and Reyes has been cleared to play.
Florida officials announced Sunday that the state has 15,300 new virus cases, taking the statewide total to 269,811. The state’s death toll is 4,346. The Orlando area has had 43,989 total cases and 18,001 deaths — including a record 1,371 cases in Orange County, where the MLS hotel is located.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to order the state’s citizens to wear masks in public.
The Disney complex is amply isolated from the rest of the region from a geographical perspective, but hotel staff and bus drivers go home at the end of each day. And the theme parks are reopening to the public, starting with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom this weekend. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are to reopen Wednesday.
MLS has insisted ever since the tournament was announced that there is no hard number of positive tests that will halt the tournament. But as the number of cases in the bubble rises — and as the chorus of fans and media demanding action grows — so does the pressure to stop playing games.