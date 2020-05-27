“Under the best of circumstances, the 2021 revenue that MLB generates is not going to be $10.5 billion like it was last year,” said Andrew Zimbalist, author and professor of economics at Smith College. “This year, obviously, it’s not going to be that. But even if they play a full season next year, it’s not going to be $10.5 billion. There’s going to be a lot of questions and uncertainty going forward about what’s going to happen, not only in 2021 but in subsequent seasons.”