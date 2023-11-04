Emma Hayes set to become next U.S. women’s soccer team manager

Veteran English manager Emma Hayes is set to become the next manager of the U.S. women’s soccer team, and the announcement could come soon.

It’s a surprising turn of events, but a welcome one. Hayes, 47, is one of the elite managers in the women’s game, having guided Chelsea to six Women’s Super League titles including the last four straight. She also has won five FA Cups and reached three Champions League semifinals and a final, and won FIFA’s best coach in the world award in 2021.

Importantly, Hayes has long had ties to the United States. She coached an amateur team on Long Island from 2001-03, Iona College’s women’s team from 2003-06, and the Chicago Red Stars in Women’s Professional Soccer (the National Women’s Soccer League’s predecessor) from 2009-10. Hayes then had short-term consulting roles with the Western New York Flash and Washington Freedom before returning to London in 2012.

This summer, Hayes recruited two marquee young American attackers to Chelsea, 22-year-old striker Mia Fishel and 24-year-old creator Catarina Macario — the latter of whom would have played a huge role at this year’s World Cup if not for an ACL injury. Hayes also brought U.S. veteran Crystal Dunn to Chelsea in 2017 for the year.

After the U.S. crashed out of the World Cup in the round of 16 and Vlatko Andonovski departed, word started going around women’s soccer circles that Hayes was interested in the job — but that she wanted to win a Champions League title at Chelsea first.

With the Olympics coming quickly next year, it seemed unlikely that there’d be a way for Hayes to get a job that would demand a commitment both immediate and long-term. The Olympics are preceded not just by the usual friendly games, but by a Concacaf women’s Gold Cup in February and March with four South American teams as invited guests: powers Brazil and Colombia, plus Argentina and Paraguay.

So when The Athletic reported on Oct. 27 that the U.S. short list was Australia’s Tony Gustavsson, OL Reign’s Laura Harvey (the runner-up to Andonovski four years ago), and Juventus’ Joe Montemurro, there wasn’t much surprise.

But on Saturday morning, the plot wasn’t just twisted, it was torn up and tossed in the air. Out of nowhere, Chelsea announced Hayes will leave at the end of the season in mid-May “to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.”

Within minutes, U.S. news outlets Backheeled and The Equalizer and England’s Telegraph newspaper reported Hayes was in talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Amid a social media explosion that reminded everyone how big the USWNT spotlight is, word came to The Inquirer and other outlets that the deal wasn’t all the way done yet. Chiefly, U.S. Soccer’s board of directors hadn’t yet voted to approve Hayes’ contract, which it has to do by rule.

But that vote might get over the line Saturday afternoon, multiple sources said, because the U.S. Soccer board quickly scheduled a meeting for that time.

That meeting might include a discussion of Hayes’ salary, and the potential for it to match U.S. men’s manager Gregg Berhalter’s pay. U.S. Soccer has never paid its senior men’s and women’s national team managers equally, and the subject seems likely to come up.

The Athletic reported Saturday that U.S. Soccer gave Hayes “a record-breaking offer” that will make her “the highest paid coach in world women’s football.”

The Washington Post reported that U.S. players were told of Hayes’ hiring via email Saturday. The Telegraph reported that Chelsea players were told after Saturday’s game, a 6-0 rout of Aston Villa.

The Telegraph also reported that Hayes will bring her longtime assistant coach Denise Reddy, a northern New Jersey native and Rutgers alumna, with her to the U.S. staff. Reddy played soccer and basketball for the Scarlet Knights, then went on to coach a range of soccer teams including Sky Blue FC from 2017-19. She was an assistant with the U.S. under-20s in 2020, coincidentally coached by Harvey at the time.

Twila Kilgore has been the interim boss since Andonovski’s departure, a span of four friendly games. U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in September that he wanted the new full-time hire to be made before the team’s December games against China.

Backheeled reported that Hayes could come to the U.S. for some FIFA windows between now and the end of Chelsea’s season. “Could” may be a key word there, though, and how the Gold Cup is handled remains a big question.

Fortunately, it seems we might not have to wait long to learn the answer.

