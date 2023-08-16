Reports: Vlatko Andonovski resigns as U.S. women’s national team manager

U.S. women’s national team manager Vlakto Andonovski has resigned, according to a report by The Athletic, about 10 days after the earliest exit by the Americans in women’s World Cup history.

U.S. Soccer is finalizing an agreement for Twila Kilgore, an assistant coach on the team since 2022, to be interim coach, according to The Athletic.

Andonovski, 46, had been the USWNT manager since October 2019. He succeeded Jill Ellis after the U.S.’ second straight World Cup crown and led the Americans to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He went 51-5-9 overall as USWNT manager.

This year, though, his decisions throughout the tournament in New Zealand and Australia were questioned, and the U.S. was eliminated by Sweden, 5-4, on penalties in the round of 16.

Andonovski, who had been the ninth head coach in USWNT history, was NWSL Coach of the Year in 2019 with OL Reign and holds a 72-50-43 overall record in the NWSL.

He played six years of professional soccer in Europe before coming to America for a professional indoor soccer career that included a stint with the Philadelphia Kixx.