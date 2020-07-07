“We’ve had to build a significant amount of infrastructure here on site to make the most authentic-feeling venue setting that we possibly could,” said Seth Bacon, MLS’s senior vice president of media. “That involves making sure that we have places for signage, whether virtual or physical, [and] that we have the audio plan and the camera platforms built in the places that we need them. There has been a tremendous amount of work done so that when you see things on TV, whether they’re physical or virtual, they appear authentic, they appear real, and it’s things that don’t become too obtrusive through the game broadcast.”