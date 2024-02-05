FIFA World Cup 2026 in Philly: Schedule, tickets, and everything you need to know

The men’s World Cup is coming to North America in 2026, and Philadelphia is going to host six World Cup games.

All of Philadelphia’s games will be hosted at Lincoln Financial Field, and the World Cup Final will be a short drive away at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.

It’s still a long way away, but here’s the early details on the event and how to get tickets to see games in Philly ...

When will tickets for Philadelphia’s FIFA World Cup 2026 games go on sale?

We don’t know yet. Fans interested in buying tickets can go to FIFA’s website and register to receive updated information about tickets and how to purchase them. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, tickets first went on sale in January 2022 for the World Cup, which started on Nov. 20, 2022. Based on that cycle, be ready to buy tickets in late 2025 or early 2026 if you’re hoping to purchase them at face value.

How much will FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets cost?

This is another one we won’t know until tickets go on sale closer to the date of the event. Group stage games in 2022 ranged in price from just $11 to over $600 depending on the date, ticket category, venue, and teams involved. Tickets for the 2022 final were as expensive as $5,850, according to FIFA.

When are the World Cup games in Philadelphia?

Lincoln Financial Field will host six games total — five group-stage games (June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, and June 27) and one round-of-16 match on July 4.

What is Lincoln Financial Field’s capacity?

Lincoln Financial Field seats 69,176 fans for Eagles games and will likely seat a similar number for World Cup matches.

Where will the USMNT play?

Unfortunately, not in Philadelphia, unless they make the Round of 16 game the Linc will be hosting, interestingly enough on America’s 250th birthday. The U.S. Men’s National Team’s three group-stage games will all be on the West Coast, with two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Here’s the USMNT’s full group-stage schedule:

June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

What are the other World Cup host stadiums?

The World Cup will hold matches across three countries — the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Here’s every stadium set to host a game: