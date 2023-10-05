Gio Reyna returns to the USMNT for big October games vs. Germany and Ghana

The U.S. men’s soccer team has played 14 games since departing the World Cup last December.

Some of them have been exhibitions; some of them have been official. Some have had the big-name stars; some have had prospects. But none has really mattered all that much. The games in official competitions have mattered more than the rest, but mostly still not reached the bar of truly mattering.

Now that changes, and it will stay changed. The countdown to the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico, officially began Thursday when manager Gregg Berhalter named his squad for marquee friendlies this month with Germany and Ghana.

The biggest headline is Gio Reyna’s inclusion for the first time since Berhalter returned to the job last month. Though Reyna took part in U.S. teams earlier this year, this is the first time he’ll be available to play for Berhalter since the post-World Cup scandal that rocked not just those two men, but their families.

We might hear more about how Reyna and Berhalter cleared the air when Berhalter holds a news conference later today.

As for local representation, Medford’s Brenden Aaronson and Hershey’s Christian Pulisic made the cut, but Bear, Del.’s Mark McKenzie and Media’s Auston Trusty did not. They were overtaken at centerback by Cameron-Carter Vickers’ return from a nearly-two-month injury absence. The quartet on this squad — Carter-Vickers, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Miles Robinson — seems to have solidified the depth chart at the position.

McKenzie, Walker Zimmerman (who likely will visit the Union with Nashville SC on Saturday), and Trusty are in the next tier.

The biggest absences overall are midfielder and captain Tyler Adams, who’s got a hamstring injury; and Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, whose status is unclear.

True tests on deck

Berhalter’s first games back in charge of the program were last month, but a booked-up global calendar left the team only able to schedule relative lightweights Uzbekistan and Oman. Germany’s visit was set a long time ago, and drew headlines as soon as it was announced. The same with Ghana, a longtime nemesis of the Americans at past World Cups and a fine sparring partner any time.

It so happens that Germany and the U.S. are in similar boats right now, because Germany is co-hosting next year’s European Championship. So it has room in its calendar that its star-studded continental brethren don’t. Die Mannschaft, as the program is nicknamed, will play the Americans on Oct. 14 in East Hartford, Conn. (3 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62, Universo, Peacock), then travel south to Philadelphia to face Mexico at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 17 (broadcast TBD).

Ghana will travel the other way: a meeting with Mexico on Oct. 13 in Charlotte, then to Nashville to face the U.S. on Oct. 17 (8:30 p.m., TNT, Universo, Peacock).

Germany has a local tie: its new manager, Julian Nagelsmann, is a former protégé of Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. Thirteen years ago, Tanner brought Nagelsmann into the coaching world at TSG Hoffenheim. Nagelsmann, now 36 (and still quite young by coaching standards), has since led Hoffenheim, RB Lepizig, and Germany’s biggest team of all, Bayern Munich.

The U.S.’ next games (and Mexico’s) will be against lesser opponents, but with huge stakes: a home-and-away quarterfinal series in the Concacaf Nations League next month that will double as qualifying for next year’s Copa América. The U.S. is guest-hosting another special expanded version of South America’s continental championship, with that region’s 10 teams plus six from this one. But because the U.S. is a guest host of someone else’s event, it has to qualify.

The quarterfinal opponent will be known after a quick group stage featuring lesser Concacaf teams finishes this month. Though the quarterfinal losers get a second chance in subsequent playoffs, the Americans won’t want to suffer that embarrassment.

For the same reason that it was difficult to get big-time teams over here last month, it will stay difficult through 2026. But at least everything between now and next summer is a warm-up act for the Copa América, as long as the U.S. qualifies. After that, the pump will be primed for the countdown to watching the World Cup play out in Philadelphia and 15 other cities across the continent.

USMNT roster vs. Germany and Ghana

Goalkeepers (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim, Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, France), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg, Germany), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Tim Weah (Juventus, Italy)

