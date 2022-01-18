When the Union picked up Jack Elliott’s contract option for this season after last year’s playoff run, it seemed obvious that a contract extension would be the next step. The veteran centerback had more than earned it, after another stellar season as a rock of the defense.

On Tuesday, the first official day of the Union’s preseason, that deal became official. The Union announced an extension for Elliott that guarantees his contract through 2024, with a team option for 2025.

“Over his five seasons with the Union, Jack has developed and proven himself to be one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His combination of size and skill has been a key component to the team’s continued growth and success.”

The deal also presumably includes a good raise from Elliott’s 2021 salary of $340,000. We won’t know that for sure until the MLS Players Association releases this year’s first batch of salary data in the spring, but no one would argue that Elliott has earned a pay bump.

Nor would they dispute that Elliott, 26, has earned three more years of stability at the only pro club for which he’s played. His rise to prominence after being the 77th overall pick in the 2017 college draft is one of the great success stories among college soccer products in MLS.

Tanner’s claim about being one of the league’s top defenders is no overstatement. Though he isn’t as famous or as flashy as some of his contemporaries, every scout, data analyst or opposing manager you talk to will have plenty of praise for him.

In last year’s regular season, Elliott ranked No. 1 among centerbacks in total clearances (154), No. 3 in passes blocked (22), No. 4 in aerial duals won (95), No. 5 in total tackles (53), and No. 8 in interceptions (54), according to Opta, MLS’ official stats provider.

Those totals were racked up in 2,970 minutes over 33 games – every minute of every game but one, missed due to yellow card accumulation.

He also pitched in two goals and an assist, bringing his career totals to 10 goals and 5 assists in 150 games. And in the Eastern Conference semifinals, he scored in the penalty kick shootout with all the calmness you’d expect of the Union’s most levelheaded player.

Elliott played every minute of the Union’s run to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, and the first two playoff games before COVID-19 protocols took him out of the Eastern Conference final. It wasn’t a stretch to claim that no single player’s absence mattered more.

Tuesday’s announcement means that over the last 12 months, the Union have agreed to multi-year contract extensions with all five players of their starting defense: goalkeeper Andre Blake, left back Kai Wagner, right back Olivier Mbaizo, and centerbacks Elliott and Jakob Glesnes.

Obviously, any of those players could be sold abroad if the price is right. But for as long as they stay, the Union will have stability in the part of the field where that trait is especially important.

