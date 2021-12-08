The Union announced Wednesday that stalwart centerback Jakob Glesnes has signed a contract extension through 2024.

Since arriving before the start of last season, the big Norwegian has become one of the team’s most important and most popular players. He has played 5,422 minutes over 62 games in all competitions, including every minute of every game this year until missing the Eastern Conference final due to health protocols.

Of the 11 players who were ruled out, only fellow centerback Jack Elliot and left back Kai Wagner’s absences hurt more.

Just as impressive as Glesnes’ durability has been his discipline. He has never been red-carded in his two years here, and has been given just 13 yellow cards.

Of course, there’s also his uncanny ability to score long-range goals. His three thunderbolts, coincidentally all in nationally-televised games, instantly went viral worldwide. The most recent was a 123rd-minute game-winner in the first round of this year’s playoffs against the rival New York Red Bulls, and it’s arguably the biggest goal in Union history.

“In his first season with the Union, Jakob proved he was capable of becoming a top player in Major League Soccer and in his second season he has delivered on his promise and is now one of the best defenders in the league,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His front-foot defense and ability to progress the ball out of defense have been crucial to the team’s success over the past two seasons... his development on the pitch and natural leadership abilities have solidified the importance of keeping him in Philadelphia.”

Glesnes was originally signed to a two-year contract with club options for 2022 and 2023. His new deal takes care of those years and one more.

“So happy to announce that I will be part of this fantastic club for the next years,” he wrote on Instagram.

» READ MORE: Union sporting director Ernst Tanner is going shopping for a striker as the offseason begins