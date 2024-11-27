Ernst Tanner wants to overhaul the Union’s roster. Jack Elliott could be the biggest player to go.

Union sporting director Ernst Tanner held his last news conference of the year on Wednesday, to talk about on the team’s end-of-season roster decisions.

“In past years, we had a different situation, that we were trying to hold the team together, and keep as many, in particular, of our key players together,” he said. “But after a really disappointing season, I think it is time to overhaul the roster. We have now created a little bit of flexibility, which has not been the case at the same point of time last year where we were pretty jammed up with our [salary cap] charge.”

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the key players and talking points Tanner discussed.

Jack Elliott

The veteran centerback had an option for 2025 that the team declined. It wasn’t surprising to hear Tanner said it would have been more money than he wanted to spend on a player who will turn 30 next August.

“He turned down an offer which was really respectable, looking for more money,” Tanner said, “and that’s what we cannot do, just in regards [to] roster flexibility.”

» READ MORE: The Union say they’re in negotiations with Alejandro Bedoya and Jack Elliott about new contracts

Though Elliott doesn’t high-press as much as his teammates, Jakob Glesnes’ contract is guaranteed for next year. Tanner understandably wanted to do something about a back line that conceded an unsightly 55 goals in this year’s regular season, two years after the same players yielded a league-record-low 26 before a playoff run to the team’s first (and only) MLS Cup final.

Unless another team wants to trade for Glesnes, Elliott may have to be a casualty.

“We need to get back to our strength, we need to get back to our style, we need to get back to our grittiness,” Tanner said. “Even some of the coaches I have already been speaking to, they are mentioning that. They said, ‘Hey, listen, nobody wanted to play against you, but this season, you were easy to play.’ And I hate that.”

Alejandro Bedoya

Tanner gave a surprisingly robust endorsement of the Union’s longtime captain, though there was a clear caveat between the lines. The next manager will be expected to give Bedoya less playing time than Jim Curtin did this year — and perhaps wanted to next year.

“We see Ale as a very important player in regards of the locker room and the history with the club,” Tanner said. “That’s why we are trying to do everything to bring him back, for this reason. But at the same time, we also have to watch our roster space, and every player you bring back who is in the senior side is limiting you … Hopefully, we can find a way to come together.”

» READ MORE: Alejandro Bedoya knows he might have played his last game for the Union

Leon Flach

Tanner would have liked to re-sign the hard-working midfielder and made an offer. But Flach expressed a desire to return to Germany, where he grew up, for personal reasons, including the recent passing of a close friend.

“He told me, ‘Listen, I need to look out for other options,” Tanner said. “He wants to spend time with his family. That’s understandable, and the offer was more than respectable.”

Brandan Craig

The 20-year-old centerback from Morrell Park in Northeast Philadelphia was a marquee prospect when he rose through the Union’s youth academy and played for the United States at last year’s under-20 World Cup.

He hasn’t fulfilled his potential yet, but it didn’t help that he was sent away on loans for the last year and a half.

» READ MORE: Union principal owner Jay Sugarman knows there’s a ‘tension’ in the team's approach, and knows his key role in solving it

The Union declined his contract option for next year and is negotiating a new deal.

“We didn’t exercise the option because it would have been very unfortunate for us on the roster,” Tanner said. “At the same time, we also need to respect that Brandan is a homegrown. It didn’t work out as well in the past as we all hoped.”

Tanner knows Craig’s family well, including younger brother Andrew who’s in the academy. Their parents also played growing up and are deeply rooted in the local soccer scene. It’s unclear how things will end up, but Tanner seemed to signal he wants to keep Craig if a deal can be made.

“I also want to integrate a possible new coach into that situation,” Tanner said. “Because that’s a pretty sensitive question, what we do right now, and we need to be mindful here. I was in touch with Brandan’s representative, and know the family very well. So it’s possible that we find a solution.”

Matt Real

It’s been almost seven years since the Drexel Hill-born leftback signed his first MLS contract after rising out of the Union’s academy. However, he has never fully flourished at the top level, despite signing a series of short-term deals.

Real spent this year on loan at the Colorado Springs Switchbacks of the second-tier USL Championship and, to his credit, helped them win the league title.

» READ MORE: Cavan Sullivan’s first Union salary is revealed, and here’s how big it is

His time with the Union has ended, as the team declined his contract option for next year.

“Every season, we had the same problem to solve,” Tanner said. “I had a good phone call with Matt, I think it was already two weeks ago, and we decided unanimously that we don’t bring him back. It is better for him and his career, in particular as he has found a club where he obviously can shine. He now very likely stays in Colorado and continues his career there, and we wish him all the best.”

Forward depth

The Union’s depth chart at soccer’s most important position drops off fast after Mikael Uhre and Tai Baribo. They need a third starting-caliber scorer, and Tanner said he intends to sign one.

“That’s what we are, in fact, looking at,” he said.

But he also wants “new additions in probably every sector of the field apart from goalkeeping,” and he was clear that shoring up the defense tops his shopping list.

“It depends a little bit of what we’re doing in our key priorities, in particular [at] centerback, and how much money is left for the purpose” up top, he said. “I can imagine that we are getting a real competitive third striker. What we are definitely looking out for is somebody who is a bit better in hold-up play — and if we find the player, it doesn’t matter how old he is.”

» READ MORE: The Union wanted one more shot at a title. They delivered a failure of a season.

The rest of the forward unit will include Markus Anderson, who played well for the reserves after struggling with the first team early in the season; and veteran Chris Donovan.

There’s a fleet of promising prospects in the academy and reserve team ranks, led by the reserve squad’s top scorer this year, Eddy Davis. There’s also young first-team forward Nelson Pierre, who spent this year away on loan.

But Tanner pumped the brakes on moving the prospects up to the first team fast, since there’s a big jump in level — especially in physicality — from the MLS Next Pro reserve league to the top flight.

“Eddy is certainly a real good prospect, as well as Sal Olivas, and we will try to bring them up for training and see how far they are,” he said. “It takes, usually, a little bit longer until a striker arrives. We all know that our boys are 18 years of age, and it would be unfair to consider them as complete and valuable MLS strikers right now.”

The next manager

Tanner said he has his final list of candidates set, and hinted that he knows which one he wants. The list will be sent to the league soon to satisfy rules requiring a diverse candidate pool — though Tanner wondered aloud why other teams are signing new managers quickly.

”We will go through the formal process,” Tanner said. “But I will also ask the league how much sense that makes with a formal process, if I hear that other clubs are all of a sudden signing coaches within two weeks or 10 days. That’s a little bit astonishing to everybody who is going through the diversity hiring process and puts a lot of work in, and then you hear decisions like that.”

» READ MORE: Former Union coach Jim Curtin left lasting moments from his time in Philly. Here are 10.

Tanner said the team could “potentially announce somebody pretty soon.” He gave no hint about where the hire will come from.

“We go for the best man for the job, like always,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if he is foreign or domestic.”