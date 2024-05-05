Union fans should treasure watching Jack McGlynn, because they might not be able to for much longer

WASHINGTON — There are times, and there have been far too many of them lately, when the Union are utterly exasperating to watch.

Times when the attack has been not just stagnant, but seemingly out of ideas for creating something that the other team doesn’t expect.

Times when the defense looks like a shadow of the unit that has made the Union an elite team for years, and gives up multiple ugly goals for yet another game.

And when both happen at the same time, you get a thoroughly annoyed manager.

For the third time in four contests, manager Jim Curtin chose to not start Mikael Uhre at striker in Saturday’s 2-2 tie at D.C. United. Asked why, Curtin gave a one-word answer: “Form.”

It was as damning as anything anyone has said in this team’s 15-year history, and might stand as the pound-for-pound champion. The Union’s two most expensive strikers, Uhre and Tai Baribo, are now in Curtin’s doghouse.

At least Uhre, who blazed his one open shot in 24 minutes over the crossbar, will have a chance to get out of it. Julián Carranza is suspended for the Union’s next game due to yellow card accumulation, Saturday vs. Orlando City at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV). If Uhre doesn’t start that, it’s a big problem.

‘It shouldn’t be that way’

On the defensive side, Curtin tried a different formation, a flat-midfield 4-4-2, to try to cut off service to D.C. star striker Christian Benteke. United promptly went right over the heads of the two players at the center, Alejandro Bedoya and Jack McGlynn, and easily scored twice in the first 33 minutes.

Fortunately, Bedoya started the Union’s comeback for a 2-2 tie with a set-piece goal late in the first half. This prompted Curtin to tell another truth, one he knew would go over well.

“You look there and Bedoya’s one of our best players, still,” he said. “And this isn’t a disrespect to him: at his age, it shouldn’t be that way.”

You’ve read that enough here by now, for months. Bedoya remains the ultimate symbol of the Union running back their squad for yet another year. There are benefits to chemistry and risks of going stale, and you see both every game.

But the biggest talking point from Saturday’s game is another one you’ve read here for months. Many months, in fact. And if you haven’t, you’d better read about it now, because you might not have much time left to do it.

Jack McGlynn is a superstar in the making.

We told you so

How many times has it been said in these pages? Let’s count.

November 2021, when he leaped on to the scene in the playoffs. September 2022, when he uncorked a viral play in a win at the rival New York Red Bulls.

February 2023, when he was a centerpiece of The Inquirer’s season preview coverage. (Disclaimer: I said he had to be, and thankfully my editors agreed.)

April 2023, when he proved he me right (if I may say so once) with a stellar game in the Concacaf Champions League. November 2023, when he did it again in the playoffs.

And now this spring, with dazzling goals in back-to-back games: first in last Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Seattle, then an extraordinary 30-yard blast of a goal that saved Saturday’s 2-2 tie.

“We’ve encouraged Jack, because of his technique being so good, to shoot more,” Curtin said. “Sometimes in his backswing, you can see him, he’ll change his mind and try and slip a through ball, or play a nice pass out to Kai [Wagner]. Sometimes, the best thing is to shoot, and you guys see his technique.”

The 20-year-old New York City native is no longer the closest thing the Union have to a must-watch player. He is a must-watch player, period, and he will remain that for as long as he remains with the club.

That might not be long, though, and it’s no secret. The Union could have sold McGlynn to Europe after last season, with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven among the notable suitors. PSV is run by former U.S. national team and Union sporting director Earnie Stewart, and he knew to get in line fast.

Why the right time is coming

But the Union knew the biggest potential jackpot moment was still to come. As long as he stays healthy into July, McGlynn will be a stalwart of the first U.S. men’s team to play at the Olympics in 16 years. There will be enough time between the end of the Games and the close of Europe’s summer transfer window to sell him, and the Union should cash out.

“He sees the game at such a high level,” Curtin said. “His left foot, you can’t teach, and he has an ability that is really, really special.”

It is a “nuanced” ability, as Curtin called it, and he’s right about that. Many American soccer fans want all their midfielders to be like Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, running forward with the ball at his feet all the time, then shooting from 20 yards. That idea certainly plays well in Philadelphia, where fans love to demand their team run with — well, that’s the other football.

“He’s not going to get a ball, do 10 stepovers, and blow by three guys,” Curtin said of McGlynn. “He’s doing it with his brain, he’s doing it with his IQ, his passing.”

And now he’s doing it more often with shooting, which will drive that transfer fee even higher.

It will undoubtedly sting to lose McGlynn this summer, just as it will if the Union sell Carranza (which, let’s be clear again, they should). But Curtin is already preparing himself for it, and fans should too.

“Whoever is here, I will coach my [rear] off for, but I also want them to go to the absolute highest level possible,” he said. “And those decisions are up to what the timing is, what the dollar amount is, what the fit is. … We do really care about these kids’ futures, and if they just keep doing their talking on the field, it really sorts itself out.”

