The U.S. men’s Olympic soccer team could have four players with Philly ties

Though the Olympics are just under two months away, it still hasn’t received widespread attention that a U.S. men’s soccer team is about to play in the event for the first time in 16 years.

The time is coming for that to change, and a big step toward it happened Wednesday. The U.S. program announced its 25-player roster for a training camp next month in Kansas City, giving the clearest indication yet of who’s likely to make the final squad.

Advertisement

The Union could have the biggest contribution of any club – not just in MLS, but worldwide —on what will be an 18-player team in France, plus four alternates in case of injuries.

The camp squad includes current Union midfielder Jack McGlynn and defender Nathan Harriel, joined by Medford-born former Union playmaker Paxten Aaronson. They’re all part of the under-23 age group that forms the core of the Olympic men’s tournament. They are part of a collective that will train in Kansas City starting June 3, then play Japan’s under-23s at Children’s Mercy Park, the stadium for MLS’ Sporting Kansas City team on June 11.

» READ MORE: Union fans should treasure watching Jack McGlynn, because they might not be able to for much longer

The age group designation is so the Olympics don’t overshadow the larger FIFA World Cup. But there’s some accommodation for spectacle because the tournament allows each team to put three over-age players on its squad.

Media-born former Union centerback Auston Trusty is a leading candidate to be one of the Americans’ choices, as senior U.S. team manager Gregg Berhalter indicated earlier this month. That would make four players with Union ties in all.

For now, there’s one over-age player in the June camp, and it’s not surprising: veteran centerback Walker Zimmerman.

Come July, when the U.S. men play their opener against host France, one can imagine a scenario unfolding. Between the sorts of viewers who watch the Olympics but not soccer in general, and fans of European soccer who don’t watch the Union, how many people will turn on their TVs and say: “Wait, there’s that many players on this team from here?”

» READ MORE: The countdown to Julián Carranza’s departure from the Union draws nearer, and it has to

Yes, there are. And coincidentally, it’s the same here whose biggest local company, Comcast, writes the multi-billion-dollar checks to broadcast the Olympics on NBC and the rest of its empire.

(Be warned, though: The U.S. will probably lose to France, which is as star-studded a nation as there is, before easier games against New Zealand and Guinea.)

The last time the Philadelphia region contributed multiple players to a U.S. men’s Olympic team was 2000, and that’s only by stretching the definition of “region” to include Middletown, Pa.-born Ben Olsen. Otherwise, you have to go back to 1948, when Hall of Famers Walter Bahr and Benny McLaughlin of the old Philadelphia Nationals were joined by Swarthmore’s collegian Rolf Valtin.

The World Cup, where there’s no age limit, has been a different story: three locals in 2006 (Olsen and Philadelphia-born Chris Albright and Bobby Convey), and two in 2022 (Medford’s Brenden Aaronson and Hershey’s Christian Pulisic).

There will never be a time again like there was in 1936 when Hall of Famer Francis “Hun” Ryan was one of 10 Philadelphia German-American players in the 17-man squad. But these days, with how much soccer has grown around here, four Union men out of 22 should be seen as its own historic feat.

» READ MORE: Emma Hayes sets up her U.S. women's team debut with the last roster before picking the Olympic squad

U.S. men’s Olympic soccer team June training camp roster

Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.), Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina (Chelsea, England; Addison, Ill.)

Defenders (7): Nathan Harriel (Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Jalen Neal (Los Angeles Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo, Belgium; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City, England; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Midfielders (7): Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Union; Queens, N.Y.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split, Croatia; Stillwater, Okla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia, Italy; Birmingham, Ala.)

Forwards (9): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany; Medford, N.J.), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht, Netherlands; Eden, Utah), Cade Cowell (Chivas Guadalajara, Mexico; Ceres, Calif.), Damion Downs (Köln, Germany; Schwebenried, Germany), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig, Germany; Keller, Texas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg, Germany; South Riding, Va.), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo, Belgium; Clifton, Va.)