After a two-week wait for Jamiro Monteiro to arrive at preseason training camp, it now turns out that Monteiro won’t be arriving at all.

The Union have traded him to the San Jose Earthquakes, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed, with MLSSoccer.com reporting that the Union will receive $250,000 in allocation money, up to $200,000 more in incentives, and an international roster slot.

It isn’t a big haul for a midfielder who’s been the Union’s best player since he arrived on loan from French club Metz in 2019. A year later, the Union bought Monteiro for $2 million, at the time the team’s record transfer fee. He proved worth every cent of that, with 12 goals, 20 assists, and all manner of other passing and defensive contributions in 89 games.

But multiple sources told The Inquirer that the 28-year-old Cape Verdean has wanted to move on for a while. For a time last year, it was because the U.S. border was closed and he was separated from his wife and young children in the Netherlands. There were also suitors in Europe.

The Union became ready to sell him once Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan showed their worthiness as pros. Selling Monteiro will give the two academy products the opportunity for much more playing time, and avoid having to deal with a dissatisfied star.

Still, moving Monteiro on raises a question of whether the Union will some day take the field with a full allotment of three Designated Players at once. The team has never done so in its history. The only other time they’ve come close was 2015, when the team had three DPs in preseason but bought down Cristian Maidana’s cap hit below the threshold rightr before the season started.

The Union host the Earthquakes on March 12, the third game of the season.

